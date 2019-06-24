Rihanna Wore a Leather Fenty Look at the BET Awards

While Rihanna reportedly wasn’t supposed to attend the 2019 BET Awards last night, the singer-turned-designer surprised fans when she took to the stage to present Mary J. Blige with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.

The 31-year-old multihyphenate rocked a show-stopping head-to-toe black leather look from her own Fenty label that included a jacket with oversize sleeves, a fanny pack belt and skintight pants.

Rihanna wearing a black leather Fenty jacket, fanny pack and pants with slinky black Manolo Blahnik sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, she chose a pair of slinky black leather Manolo Blahnik sandals. The Puma creative, who works with stylist Jahleel Weaver, further accessorized with necklaces from Neil Lane and a cross pendant and rings from Loree Rodkin. Her look was made complete with red hair and some ear bling.

Rihanna on stage presenting Mary J. Blige with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rihanna’s new Fenty pumps are now available for purchase in the U.S. Wednesday marked the LVMH-backed brand’s stateside debut with a pop-up store in SoHo. The shop, which will be open through June 30, features Rih’s new Release 6-19 collection. Customers can also find the collection on Fenty.com.

