Rihanna Offers a Comfy Yet Flashy Alternative to Airport Style

Rihanna is a bonafide fashion icon, constantly making waves with her style whether she’s dressed up or down.
In the case of the latter, the 31-year-old multihyphenate was spotted in an eye-catching yet comfortable get-up yesterday as she touched down in her home country of Barbados.
RiRi exited her private jet sporting an unreleased oversized black Fenty “Origin” T-shirt paired with black Palace Skateboards sweatpants and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
However, her accessories served as the headliners, from bold Fenty Antisocial sunglasses and a white monogrammed Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami scarf to a number of layered gold necklaces and a Cartier watch.
The singer-turned-designer also carried a large black Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami vanity trunk.
While RiRi often wears heels, she also tends to reach for styles from sportswear giant Nike — like this classic $90 silhouette. (She recently stepped out in pal Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Max 90 Off-White kicks.)
