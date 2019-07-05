Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rihanna Offers a Comfy Yet Flashy Alternative to Airport Style

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

Rihanna
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
View Gallery 10 Images

Rihanna is a bonafide fashion icon, constantly making waves with her style whether she’s dressed up or down.

In the case of the latter, the 31-year-old multihyphenate was spotted in an eye-catching yet comfortable get-up yesterday as she touched down in her home country of Barbados.

RiRi exited her private jet sporting an unreleased oversized black Fenty “Origin” T-shirt paired with black Palace Skateboards sweatpants and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

rihanna, fenty antisocial sunglasses, Fenty unreleased Origin t-shirt, palace skateboards sweatpants, nike air force 1 low sneakers, Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami scarf,
Rihanna touches down in Barbados.
CREDIT: Splash News

However, her accessories served as the headliners, from bold Fenty Antisocial sunglasses and a white monogrammed Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami scarf to a number of layered gold necklaces and a Cartier watch.

The singer-turned-designer also carried a large black Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami vanity trunk.

rihanna, fenty antisocial sunglasses, Fenty unreleased Origin t-shirt, palace skateboards sweatpants, nike air force 1 low sneakers, Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami scarf,
Rihanna carries a Louis vintage Vuitton x Takashi Murakami vanity box.
CREDIT: Splash News

While RiRi often wears heels, she also tends to reach for styles from sportswear giant Nike — like this classic $90 silhouette. (She recently stepped out in pal Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Max 90 Off-White kicks.)

Rihanna wearing white Nike Air Force 1 low sneakers
A closer look at Rihanna’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Rihanna’s head-turning style.

Watch FN’s video featuring Manolo Blahnik, who reveals what it’s like to work with Rihanna.

