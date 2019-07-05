Rihanna Offers a Comfy Yet Flashy Alternative to Airport Style

Rihanna is a bonafide fashion icon, constantly making waves with her style whether she’s dressed up or down.

In the case of the latter, the 31-year-old multihyphenate was spotted in an eye-catching yet comfortable get-up yesterday as she touched down in her home country of Barbados.

RiRi exited her private jet sporting an unreleased oversized black Fenty “Origin” T-shirt paired with black Palace Skateboards sweatpants and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Rihanna touches down in Barbados. CREDIT: Splash News

However, her accessories served as the headliners, from bold Fenty Antisocial sunglasses and a white monogrammed Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami scarf to a number of layered gold necklaces and a Cartier watch.

The singer-turned-designer also carried a large black Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami vanity trunk.

Rihanna carries a Louis vintage Vuitton x Takashi Murakami vanity box. CREDIT: Splash News

While RiRi often wears heels, she also tends to reach for styles from sportswear giant Nike — like this classic $90 silhouette. (She recently stepped out in pal Virgil Abloh’s Nike Air Max 90 Off-White kicks.)

A closer look at Rihanna’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Rihanna’s head-turning style.

Watch FN’s video featuring Manolo Blahnik, who reveals what it’s like to work with Rihanna.

