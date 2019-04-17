Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rihanna Sports This Buzzy, Rising Shoe Brand for Date Night in New York

rihanna-32
Rihanna reached for shoes by FN’s 2018 Launch of the Year winner Amina Muaddi for a date night with her Saudi Arabian businessman boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, on Monday.

The 31-year-old multihyphenate was spotted stepping out for dinner at Bar and Books in NYC wearing a chic black coat with strappy white sandals from the rising shoe designer. Rihanna, who works with stylist Jahleel Weaver, chose Muaddi’s Naima leather slide sandals featuring a chunky pedestal heel and an open-toe silhouette with a toe strap. The backless style comes with a price tag of nearly $700.

The 32-year-old Jordan-born designer launched her self-titled collection last year after leaving Oscar Tiye, the brand she co-founded at just 25. Her see-now, buy-now brand has made a splash since its introduction in the fall.

In an emotional speech at the FNAAs, Muaddi told the audience: “For a girl who comes where I come from — I’m half Jordanian and half Romanian — to be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could have never imagined I’d be able to dress, it’s an honor.”

Flip through the gallery for a look at more of Rihanna’s risk-taking style.

Watch our red carpet coverage at the FNAAs below.

