Rihanna Wears Trendy Clear Shoes From This Buzzy Rising Designer for Goddaughter Majesty’s Birthday

Rihanna may have her own luxe fashion label in Fenty, but she’s also big into supporting rising designers.

The 31-year-old singer-turned-businesswoman posted an Instagram today showing off her look for goddaughter Majesty’s 5th birthday party in New York. The outfit has the signature Rihanna flair — pulling together streetwear and feminine elements in a way that’s chic without trying too hard. The LVMH-backed Fenty’s clothing and accessories also adhere to this distinct aesthetic.

Today, the “Pon de Replay” hitmaker wore a white T-shirt with a sheer black bra and a purple slip dress attached to the front. She teamed the unusual top with flare jeans.

On her feet, the A-lister went with heels from a rising shoe designer: Amina Muaddi. RiRi wore Begum embellished PVC pumps from the label’s spring ’19 collection. Sold out everywhere online, the pumps feature Muaddi’s signature square heel, with a pointed silhouette and crystal detailing at the toe. The shoes were priced at $895 before going out of stock.

Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC pumps. CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

Muaddi is on the rise, having launched her first see, now, buy, now-collection in fall 2018. In less than a year, she’s gained quite the following. Aside from Rihanna, who’s also worn the brand’s Naima sandal, Muaddi counts Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as fans. The designer’s fast success led to her receiving the prestigious Launch of the Year honor at the 2018 FN Achievement Awards.

“For a girl who comes where I come from — I’m half Jordanian and half Romanian — to be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could have never imagined I’d be able to dress, it’s an honor,” she explained in an emotional speech at the awards show.

While Rihanna’s Fenty label launched just last month, the “it” girl has significant experience in the fashion/beauty industries, with her Savage x Fenty lingerie and Fenty Beauty cosmetics lines, as well as a previous Puma sneaker deal. She’s even a FNAA winner herself, having been given the Shoe of the Year award in 2016. The star notched the achievement for her Fenty x Puma creeper, becoming the first woman to ever win Shoe of the Year honors.

Below, watch highlights from the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Rihanna’s Chic All-White Airport Look Comes Complete With Nike x Off-White Air Max 90

Rihanna’s $600M Net Worth Makes Her the World’s Richest Female Musician, According to Forbes