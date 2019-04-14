Olivia Culpo Bares Abs in Crop Top With Super Chunky Sandals at Coachella Party

Olivia Culpo has festival style figured out.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner stepped out to Revolve’s Coachella party in the Californian desert yesterday clad in a casual look that packed the perfect punch for the weekend of music and revelry.

Olivia Culpo in a crop top, jean shorts and chunky sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old flaunted her toned abs in a black crop top worn over a leopard-print bikini top. On the bottom, she rocked denim Bermuda shorts, clipping a useful black belt bag to her waist.

For footwear, the model reached for edgy sandals. The asymmetrical style featured a super chunky white heel with a black upper.

A closeup look at Olivia Culpo’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Culpo was joined at the event by Winnie Harlow. The “America’s Next Top Model” alum turned heads in a highlighter yellow bikini top with a matching see-through skirt. For footwear, Harlow selected the Fila Disruptor II — FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year. Adhering to the popular dad shoe trend, the $65 kicks feature a ridged outsole for improved traction, with a padded collar on the inside for additional comfort.

Winnie Harlow wears a highlighter yellow look with Fila sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s Fila Disruptor II sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Shay Mitchell mastered festival style in a monochrome boho look. The “Pretty Little Liars” actress wore a knit dress with a one-piece bathing suit underneath. Her shoes were black Western-style booties with a pointed silhouette and a chunky heel.

Shay Mitchell wears a knit dress over a bathing suit with Western boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A shot of Shay Mitchell’s Western booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Victoria Justice kept cool in the desert heat in a crop top and daisy dukes. She accessorized with a black cowboy hat and a red bandana tied around her neck, choosing brocade thigh-high boots with a chunky heel to finish her look.

Victoria Justice in denim shorts with thigh-highs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A look at Victoria Justice’s thigh-highs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

