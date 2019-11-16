Winnie Harlow Laces Up in Victorian-Inspired Boots and Pretty Pink Dress at the Revolve Awards

Winnie Harlow brought a pop of color to the Revolve Awards red carpet in her hot pink dress Friday night. The supermodel rocked the velvet look at the event, held at the Goya Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old sported a pink mini-dress that featured a criss-cross pattern and a long draping detail on one side. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings, as well as chunky rings and a gold bracelet.

On her feet, Harlow wore on-trend beige Victorian-styled boots that had a pointed toe and laces in the front. The fashion model took home the trailblazer award at the event.

Fashion influencer and model Alexis Ren also attended. The internet celebrity went for a monochromatic black look. The 22-year-old wore a high neck midi-dress that she matched with black snakeskin patterned pointed toe boots.

Paris Hilton sported a black dress that was decorated with sparkling gold polka dots and featured translucent sheer sleeves. For footwear, the 38-year-old kept it classic with black pumps that had diamond detailing on the thin mid-height heel.

