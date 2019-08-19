Reese Witherspoon’s Nostalgic Take on the White Sneaker Trend Has Fans Talking

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram yesterday to show off her confidence and style for back to school season.

The “Big Little Lies” actress and mother of three was pictured wearing a blue and white striped seersucker ruffle shift dress from her fashion line, Draper James, and a pair of white Tretorn Hayden sneakers.

Followers chimed in to comment on her shoes and share their love for Tretorns. Several commenters reminisced about wearing them as a kid. One user wrote, “I had those ones! Worked at a bakery in the 80s and I swear all I ever bought was Tretorns and movie tickets. Oh to be a carefree teen again.😃 (not really).”

The “Legally Blonde” star was also engaged in the conversation and replied, “Yes !! Love my Tretorns.”

Tretorn, which is the second-oldest sneaker manufacturer following American-made Keds, is a Swedish footwear company that’s been making shoes since 1891.

The Tretorn Hayden Sneaker, as seen on Witherspoon, retails for $90. The brand’s shoe is constructed to supply ample arch support and have a wide toe box, making it a comfortable yet stylish shoe for people on the go.

