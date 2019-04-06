Reese Witherspoon Pops in Summery Sundress & Bow-Adorned Sandals from Her Fashion Brand

Reese Witherspoon is ready for summer.

The “Legally Blonde” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of herself in the ultimate warm-weather look: a floral dress and sandals.

The dress, which was yellow with tiny pink and white flowers, comes from Witherspoon’s Draper James label. Launched less than four years ago, the apparel, accessories and footwear business is designed with real life in mind, featuring wearable pieces that embody the 43-year-old’s Southern-infused style.

The Academy Award winner’s footwear was from Draper James’ latest collaboration, a team-up with Boston-based direct-to-consumer company M.Gemi. Dubbed the Risata, the shoe is a chunky block-heeled sandal with bow detailing. Witherspoon opted for a blue denim-like colorway, but the shoes also come in a summery gingham.

“Feeling sassy in my new @draperjames dress and #DraperJamesxMGemi shoes! ☀️,” the star captioned her Instagram post, which she shared with her 17.1 million followers.

Apart from the $248 Risata, the Draper James x M.Gemi range includes the Pilone, a $278 ankle-strap heel, and the Treccia, a braided leather flat that costs $178. The collab debuted March 13.

In addition to her apparel and footwear business, Witherspoon is busy as an actress and producer. Her buzziest project of late is season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” the series she stars in alongside Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. The mother of three promoted the upcoming season on Instagram on Friday, writing, “Just a little reminder #BigLittleLies is coming soon! Don’t worry @zoeisabellakravitz, I know you have #fomo so I put you in the photo… 😂 #BLL2.”

