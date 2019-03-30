Reese Witherspoon Looks Spring-Ready in a Yellow Sundress & Classic Adidas Stan Smiths

Spring has officially sprung and Reese Witherspoon looked the part when she stepped out with her family yesterday.

The “Big Little Lies” star was snapped grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, and husband, Jim Toth. She rocked a yellow floral-print button-up sundress under a denim jacket with classic white kicks for the casual outing.

Reese Witherspoon out and about with her son, Deacon Phillippe, in Los Angeles on Thursday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Instead of reaching for more expensive shoes, Witherspoon opted for Adidas’ hugely-popular Stan Smith sneakers, which retail for $110. The clean white leather style, which originally launched in 1973, comes with perforated 3-Stripes and navy heel tab.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a yellow floral sundress under a denim jacket with Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 43-year-old actress completed her look with black Ray-Ban sunglasses, small hoop earrings and a Draper James camel leather mini tote bag featuring a reversible design, which is priced at $158.

Meanwhile, her son wore a black Ralph Lauren T-shirt with khaki pants and graphic Converse sneakers. Toth, 49, wore a black outfit with $580 Gucci Tiger slip-on sneakers boasting the brand’s signature interlocking G pattern.

Reese Witherspoon with her son and husband Jim Toth, who is wearing Gucci interlocking G pattern slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

