Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Dress to Impress for Variety x Apple TV Event

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston went for sophisticated looks at the Variety x Apple TV Plus Collab event in Los Angeles yesterday.
The double act proved that black is always in style while promoting “The Morning Show,” their new Apple series.
Witherspoon took a formal approach to fall fashion and wore a black midi dress that fell just below her knees. The dress featured a bow that draped below the neckline as well as loose fitting 3/4 sleeves. She wore a pair of classic black closed-toe pumps with a high stiletto heel.
Aniston took a more casual, but equally stylish route with her outfit choice. The “Friends” alum wore a white t-shirt underneath an oversized black blazer with double breasted buttons. She matched the look with a pair of light wash blue jeans which featured a frayed hem at the bottom. For footwear, Aniston, 50, wore a pair of patent leather oxfords with a lace up finish.
With “Friends” nostalgia at a peak as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary, a number of designers — from By Far to Nodaleto — cited Rachel Green, Aniston’s character on the beloved show, as a major inspiration for their spring ’20 collections.
