Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Dress to Impress for Variety x Apple TV Event

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston went for sophisticated looks at the Variety x Apple TV Plus Collab event in Los Angeles yesterday.

The double act proved that black is always in style while promoting “The Morning Show,” their new Apple series.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at Variety x Apple TV Plus event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Witherspoon took a formal approach to fall fashion and wore a black midi dress that fell just below her knees. The dress featured a bow that draped below the neckline as well as loose fitting 3/4 sleeves. She wore a pair of classic black closed-toe pumps with a high stiletto heel.

Jennifer Aniston at Variety x Apple TV Plus event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aniston took a more casual, but equally stylish route with her outfit choice. The “Friends” alum wore a white t-shirt underneath an oversized black blazer with double breasted buttons. She matched the look with a pair of light wash blue jeans which featured a frayed hem at the bottom. For footwear, Aniston, 50, wore a pair of patent leather oxfords with a lace up finish.

Reese Witherspoon at Variety x Apple TV Plus event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With “Friends” nostalgia at a peak as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary, a number of designers — from By Far to Nodaleto — cited Rachel Green, Aniston’s character on the beloved show, as a major inspiration for their spring ’20 collections.

