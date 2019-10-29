Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Coordinate Sleek Black Looks at ‘Morning Show’ Premiere

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were totally in sync as they posed on the red carpet at the New York premiere of their new TV series, “Morning Show,” last night.

Both women opted for a never-fail color — black. They wore their dresses and shoes in the classic shade. Despite the coordination, the women brought some individuality to their looks, with dresses that appealed to their personal style.

Jennifer Aniston (L) and Reese Witherspoon at the “Morning Show” premiere in New York on Oct. 28. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Aniston wore a floor-length James Galanos dress. While the “Friends” alum’s shoes were hidden underneath her gown for most of the night, she posed in a few photos showing a peek of her black sandals, which nearly blended into the dress.

Jennifer Aniston in a James Galanos dress. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Jennifer Aniston’s sandals. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Witherspoon chose a below-knee frock that offered more than a glimpse of her footwear. The “Legally Blonde” actress wore a strapless Celine gown with a sparkly gold bandeau at the top. For shoes, she kept things simple, choosing a pair of classic black Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps. The pumps had a black satin upper, with a foot-flattering, low-cut topline and a stiletto heel.

Reese Witherspoon in a Celine dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s heels. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“Morning Show” airs on AppleTV+ beginning Nov. 1. In the series, Aniston stars as Alex Levy, who is the longtime co-host of a long-running Manhattan news broadcast. Witherspoon portrays Bradley Jackson, an aspiring journalist who wants to take Levy’s place. Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass are also in the series.

