Reese Witherspoon Shows Off the Perfect Summer Wedding Look on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon posted an Instagram photo looking luxurious and fierce while lounging on marble steps in a bright red ensemble.

The “Big Little Lies” actress smiled at the camera in a fiery red maxi dress with a layered sheer material and two straps that wrapped around her neck. On her feet, the star wore a pair of super thin stilletoes with a thick strap that ran across her toes. Witherspoon had removed the straps around her ankles when the photo was taken.

The “Legally Blond” star captioned the photo “The moment when the shoes come off and the dancing begins”

Reese Witherspoon at Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s wedding. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The post is a throwback to Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s wedding in June. A slew of celebrity’s flocked to the post to comment compliments on Witherspoon’s look. Jennifer Coolidge wrote “You, your red dress and your expression are everything !!” and Kravitz commented “yassssssssssss best day of my life.”

Witherspoon can often be seen on her Instagram page in clothes from her fashion line Draper James which sells apparel, accessories and footwear. The brand draws inspiration from the actress’ Southern roots and sells stylish and practical clothes for everyday life.

