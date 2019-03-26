Reese Witherspoon Is Only 5 Foot 1, But Looks Much Taller With Her Simple Style Hack

Reese Witherspoon took the stage Monday in Cupertino, Calif., at Apple’s unveiling of its new streaming service at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. The petite actress — who was joined by Jennifer Anniston to introduce their upcoming series “The Morning Show” — looked chic in a navy dress and pointy nude heels for the special event.

While the mother of three only stands at 5 foot 1, some subtle style hacks contributed to making her appear taller. The hem of her skirt cut just above her knees teamed with her flesh-toned ankle-strap pumps that gave her some added height and created the illusion of longer legs.

Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston introduce their new show at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Aniston went for a sleek, all-black ensemble consisting of skintight leather pants and a plunging top. The 50-year-old actress completed her look with black suede ankle booties. Elsewhere, Oprah Winfrey rocked a white blouse with a cape paired with black trousers and pointy black boots.

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at the unveiling of Apple’s new streaming service Apple TV Plus. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At a party the night before the event, Witherspoon was caught doing an impression of Oprah’s BFF, Gayle King, when she interviewed R. Kelly, for Rashida Jones and Jennifer Garner. “This is my Gayle face. You need to sit down. Robert, Robert, Robert,” he said, impersonating the CBS host.

Witherspoon also knows plenty about style. Nearly four years ago the Oscar winner launched her Draper James fashion brand, which includes apparel, footwear and accessories. Her latest project is a collaboration with direct-to-consumer footwear brand M.Gemi, featuring six styles with signature Draper James finishes of gingham, chambray and metallic leather.

M.Gemi co-founder and chief merchant Maria Gangemi said, “We’re so thrilled to come together and reintroduce some of our best-sellers in new touches like a classic gingham print and chambray fabrications.”

