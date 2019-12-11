Sign up for our newsletter today!

Reese Witherspoon Wears Croc-Print Jimmy Choo Pumps on the Red Carpet With Her Lookalike Daughter

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Women in Entertainment’ Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA – 11 Dec 2019
The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala Arrivals
The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala Arrivals
The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala Arrivals
The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala Arrivals
View Gallery 29 Images

The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala was a family affair for Reese Witherspoon.

The “Legally Blonde” alum attended the Los Angeles gala this morning alongside husband Jim Toth, daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe. She was honored with THR‘s Sherry Lansing Leadership award.

Witherspoon hit the red carpet in a navy blue Michael Kors dress with gold buttons and a pleated, knee-length skirt.

Reese Witherspoon, michael kors dress, navy dress, legs, celebrity style, jimmy choo shoes, The Hollywood Reporter's 'Women in Entertainment' Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Reese Witherspoon in Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon, jimmy choo lexica, black t-strap pumps, celebrity style, red carpet, hollywood reporter
A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Jimmy Choo shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Morning Show” actress wore black croc-print leather Jimmy Choo T-strap pumps. Called the Lexica, the chic shoes have a square toe, a ’90s-favorite shape that is back in vogue for fall. The Jimmy Choo Lexica pumps are marked down on Net-a-Porter.com by 60%, from $895 to $358.

Related

Ivanka Trump's Most Stylish Moments of the Year

J-Lo Wears a Feathered Dress + Soaring Platform Sandals at the Gotham Awards

A Singular Talent: Why Sandra Choi Is the Heart and Sole of Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo, lexica, black pumps
Jimmy Choo’s Lexica pumps.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter
Buy: Jimmy Choo Lexica $898 $358.00
Buy it

Ava, who has been called Witherspoon’s doppelganger by fans, stepped out in a lacy deep red dress and black ankle-strap sandals. The shoes appeared to be Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals ($815 from Net-a-Porter).

Ava Phillippe, red dress, lace dress, celebrity style, red carpet, gianvito rossi shoes, The Hollywood Reporter's 'Women in Entertainment' Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Ava Phillippe in a red dress and black sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both Deacon and Toth looked dapper in suits. Deacon dressed his down with Vans slip-on sneakers (marked down to $37.50 at Asos.com), while Toth chose double-strapped dress shoes.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Reese Phillippe and Jim TothThe Hollywood Reporter's 'Women in Entertainment' Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019
(L-R): Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe and Jim Toth on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Witherspoon pal Eva Longoria sported a Victoria Beckham ensemble. The “Overboard” star wore a beige pantsuit with a high-necked electric blue blouse. For shoes, Longoria selected pointed-toe nude pumps.

Eva Longoria, victoria beckham, nude pantsuit, blue shirt, nude pumps, celebrity style, The Hollywood Reporter's 'Women in Entertainment' Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019
Eva Longoria in Victoria Beckham.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at the 2019 The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala.

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon Shows How Monochromatic Dressing Can Add Height to Petite Frames

Reese Witherspoon Pops in Summery Sundress & Bow-Adorned Sandals from Her Fashion Brand

Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Look Like Twins in Sparkly Little Black Dresses and Heels

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad