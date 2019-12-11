Reese Witherspoon Wears Croc-Print Jimmy Choo Pumps on the Red Carpet With Her Lookalike Daughter

The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala was a family affair for Reese Witherspoon.

The “Legally Blonde” alum attended the Los Angeles gala this morning alongside husband Jim Toth, daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe. She was honored with THR‘s Sherry Lansing Leadership award.

Witherspoon hit the red carpet in a navy blue Michael Kors dress with gold buttons and a pleated, knee-length skirt.

Reese Witherspoon in Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Morning Show” actress wore black croc-print leather Jimmy Choo T-strap pumps. Called the Lexica, the chic shoes have a square toe, a ’90s-favorite shape that is back in vogue for fall. The Jimmy Choo Lexica pumps are marked down on Net-a-Porter.com by 60%, from $895 to $358.

Jimmy Choo’s Lexica pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Ava, who has been called Witherspoon’s doppelganger by fans, stepped out in a lacy deep red dress and black ankle-strap sandals. The shoes appeared to be Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals ($815 from Net-a-Porter).

Ava Phillippe in a red dress and black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Both Deacon and Toth looked dapper in suits. Deacon dressed his down with Vans slip-on sneakers (marked down to $37.50 at Asos.com), while Toth chose double-strapped dress shoes.

(L-R): Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe and Jim Toth on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Witherspoon pal Eva Longoria sported a Victoria Beckham ensemble. The “Overboard” star wore a beige pantsuit with a high-necked electric blue blouse. For shoes, Longoria selected pointed-toe nude pumps.

Eva Longoria in Victoria Beckham. CREDIT: Shutterstock

