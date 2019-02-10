Sign up for our newsletter today!

Reese Witherspoon Rocks Soaring Black Sandals for Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party

By Ella Chochrek
Reese Witherspoon
CREDIT: Splash News

Whether she’s running errands or hitting the red carpet, Reese Witherspoon loves her high heels.

So it comes as no surprise that the “Legally Blonde” actress selected soaring black sandals for her pal Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles last night.

Reese Witherspoon wears a black minidress with soaring sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Witherspoon’s black ankle-strap sandals came complete with a chunky heel that appeared to be about 5 inches high. She paired the heels with a little black dress.

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Although the 42-year-old has plenty of experience walking in heels, she was caught by paparazzi taking a tumble down the stairs after the party ended.

The “Wrinkle in Time” star was joined by Laura Dern, her “Big Little Lies” co-star.

Like Witherspoon, Dern went with a mostly-black look. She stepped out in a black leather midi-dress worn over a white turtleneck sweater. For footwear, Dern chose shiny black booties. The two-time Academy Award nominee accessorized with a black and red handbag and patterned tights.

Laura Dern wears a black leather dress with ankle boots at Jennifer Aniston’s birthday.
CREDIT: Splash News

Aniston is still 49 for a couple days longer: Her birthday is on Monday, and Dern herself is celebrating a birthday today (she turned 52).

Aniston’s celebration was a star-studded affair, with guests including George and Amal Clooney, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr. and Brad Pitt.

