Why Simple Shoes Are Key to Executing a Red Carpet Look, According to Celebrity Stylist Kate Young

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” said Kate Young. The stylist, whose clients include Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson, told FN that shoes should be simple when it comes to dressing for the red carpet.

Related Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at 'Game of Thrones' Season Premiere Sophie Turner Takes a Casual Stroll in $2,000 Mink House Slippers Sophie Turner Flaunts Legs in Flirty Minidress & Floral Booties

She said, “I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape.”

Margot Robbie styled by Kate Young. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Young noted that her go-to silhouettes include pumps, mules and sandals.

She added, “I use the same shoes all the time. There’s this Jimmy Choo flat sandal with a single strap across the toe and a single strap across the ankle. I love pumps. I use pumps all the time. I love a pointy-toe mule, which is a basically a cooler version of the pump. I use iconic, simple shoes.”

Young is also a fan of designer Tabitha Simmons, and Manolo Blahnik’s Chaos sandal.

Dakota Johnson, styled by Kate Young. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While clean and straightforward footwear is key to finalizing a red carpet ensemble, embellished and elaborate shoes make great choices for real-life attire, according to Young.

Sophie Turner, styled by Kate Young. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“My favorite shoe in history is the Manolo Cherry [sandal]. It’s the greatest shoe ever designed, but I wouldn’t probably use it on a red carpet. With accessories, I’m very conservative. I like [the look] to be a very clear visual image, which is different then what I feel about in real life,” she explained. “Wearing a great shoe to a cocktail party is an amazing idea. It gives you something to chat about. And that’s when fashion is at its best — when it says something about you or makes it easier to meet people. It opens a door to conversation.”

Young’s other clients include Selena Gomez, Nina Dobrev and Rachel Weisz.

Coming off the recent “Game of Thrones” premiere with Turner, the stylist is now busy prepping for Williams’ upcoming “Fosse/Verdon” press tour as well as the highly anticipated Met Gala.

Want more?

The Naked Sandal Will Be Trending for Spring, According to a Net-a-Porter Buyer

Meet Kate Middleton’s New Stylist — and She Has Impressive Credentials

Should You Match Your Shoes to Your Bag? A Celeb Stylist Weighs In