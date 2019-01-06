6 Rising Shoe Brands to Compete With Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the 2019 Red Carpet

Rita Ora opted for a rising shoe designer to wear with her Zuhair Murad couture dress at last year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

When it comes to red carpet dressing, there are the tried-and-true shoe brands that celebrities and their stylists rely on to give gowns (and tuxedos) a sleek, elegant — and often sparkly — boost to an evening look. Some stars will even remain loyal to one brand if the shoes are comfortable or flattering enough (sponsorships also play a huge role in the designers that populate the red carpet).

But every so often, celebs and their glam teams will take a chance on an up-and-coming designer and wear something totally new. These six brands have either just launched with the perfect red carpet silhouettes or have been steadily racking up their red carpet moments. All are sure to make appearances on this year’s red carpets — including tonight’s Golden Globes.

Olgana Paris

Paris-based designer Olga Djanguirov has so many Hollywood fans that she will be opening her first boutique there later this year. Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Rita Ora have all worn her feminine creations — the latter chose Olgana’s feather-accented Coquette sandal to match her red Zuhair Murad gown for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Rita Ora in Olgana Paris’s Coquette feather sandal at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chloe Gosselin

The 2018 FNAA Emerging Talent honoree gained both critical and red carpet success last year, with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Kiera Knightly sporting her sultry heels at myriad events.

Nicole Kidman in Chloe Gosselin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alevi

Designers Valentina Micchetti and Perla Alessandri have created a collection of sleek heels with just the right height, embellishment and variety to stand out this red carpet season. Case in point: Chrissy Teigen’s silver ankle-strap Alevi pumps, which she wore to Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in November.

Chrissy Teigen in Alevi sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in November. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amina Muaddi

Get ready to see Amina Muaddi’s shoes everywhere in 2019. The FNAA Launch of the Year winner is beloved by fashion girls around the world, but her new eponymous line also has heels that scream red carpet — especially her strappy sandals with crystal accents and a subtle fluted heel, which Rosie Huntington-Whitelely wore late last year.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Amina Muaddi heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Les Petits Joueurs

The Italian accessories company already has a presence on the red carpet with its whimsical fringed drawstring bags, worn by the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross and Lili Reinhart. The brand just launched its footwear line, a collection that features plenty of sparkly, red-carpet-ready heels.

Tracee Ellis Ross carried a beaded bag by Les Petits Joueurs in 2017. The brand will launch its shoe brand for spring ’19 with plenty of red carpet-friendly heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Chamandi

The London-based designer launched her eponymous shoe line in 2016 and since then it’s become a retailer favorite for sleek and chic heels in neutral colors and clean lines. Celebrity placements still need to catch up to Chamandi’s commercial success — but If it’s good enough for Amal Clooney, it’s good enough for the red carpet.