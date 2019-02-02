Sign up for our newsletter today!

LA Rams Debut First NFL Male Cheerleaders at Super Bowl — See What They’re Wearing

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and Mascot Rampage with first ever Male cheerleaders Quinton Peron left and Napoleon Jinnies who will be appearing at Superbowl.Superbowl Previews ,Atlanta,Georgia,USA- 30 Jan 2019
Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and Mascot Rampage with first ever Male cheerleaders Quinton Peron left and Napoleon Jinnies who will be appearing at Superbowl.
CREDIT: Dave ShoplandI/BPIShuttersto

Two men will make history at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, but neither of them will have numbers on the front of their jerseys or names on the back. Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders to perform in the Super Bowl, cheering on the LA Rams as they take the field against the New England Patriots.

Earlier this year, the duo also made headlines alongside Jesse Hernandez as the first male cheerleaders in the NFL. On Sunday, Peron and Jinnies will join 38 other cheerleaders, working to change stigmas that the sport is female-only. In an appearance with “Good Morning America,” Peron described the opportunity as “a fairytale.”

Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and Mascot Rampage with first ever Male cheerleaders Quinton Peron left and Napoleon Jinnies who will be appearing at Superbowl.Superbowl Previews ,Atlanta,Georgia,USA- 30 Jan 2019
Detail of L.A. Rams men’s cheerleader Nike shoes.
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Almost as notable as the duo’s Super Bowl debut? Their effortless style. On the field, the men wear blue long-sleeve V-neck shirts with yellow accents, white trousers and white Nike sneakers. They’re female counterparts wear cropped tops with skirts and custom white boots with chunky heels.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by BPI/REX/Shutterstock (6673873ap) LA Rams cheerleaders performing. American Football - NFL 2016/17 Week Seven Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, United Kingdom - 23 Oct 2016
L.A. Rams women’s cheerleader uniforms.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When the guys aren’t sporting the Rams’ classic blue and yellow colors, you’ll likely find them rocking some edgier looks teamed with trendy sneakers or dress shoes. A quick scroll through Quinton’s Instagram showcases his penchant for pattern and laidback pieces like slouchy overalls and wide brim fedoras, while Napolean can be seen sporting a tee and jeans or tailored suit on numerous occasions throughout his feed. Napolean is also a freelance makeup artist and beauty blogger, specializing in wedding makeup and creating simple online beauty tutorials for his viewers.

Want More?

Tony Romo Slips on Skechers for New Super Bowl Commercial

Sarah Jessica Parker Revives Carrie Bradshaw in Epic Stella Artois Super Bowl Ad

13 Best Super Bowl Halftime Outfits Through the Years

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad