LA Rams Debut First NFL Male Cheerleaders at Super Bowl — See What They’re Wearing

Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and Mascot Rampage with first ever Male cheerleaders Quinton Peron left and Napoleon Jinnies who will be appearing at Superbowl.

Two men will make history at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, but neither of them will have numbers on the front of their jerseys or names on the back. Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will be the first male cheerleaders to perform in the Super Bowl, cheering on the LA Rams as they take the field against the New England Patriots.

Earlier this year, the duo also made headlines alongside Jesse Hernandez as the first male cheerleaders in the NFL. On Sunday, Peron and Jinnies will join 38 other cheerleaders, working to change stigmas that the sport is female-only. In an appearance with “Good Morning America,” Peron described the opportunity as “a fairytale.”

Detail of L.A. Rams men’s cheerleader Nike shoes. CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Almost as notable as the duo’s Super Bowl debut? Their effortless style. On the field, the men wear blue long-sleeve V-neck shirts with yellow accents, white trousers and white Nike sneakers. They’re female counterparts wear cropped tops with skirts and custom white boots with chunky heels.

L.A. Rams women’s cheerleader uniforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When the guys aren’t sporting the Rams’ classic blue and yellow colors, you’ll likely find them rocking some edgier looks teamed with trendy sneakers or dress shoes. A quick scroll through Quinton’s Instagram showcases his penchant for pattern and laidback pieces like slouchy overalls and wide brim fedoras, while Napolean can be seen sporting a tee and jeans or tailored suit on numerous occasions throughout his feed. Napolean is also a freelance makeup artist and beauty blogger, specializing in wedding makeup and creating simple online beauty tutorials for his viewers.

