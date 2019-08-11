Rachel Brosnahan’s Red Carpet Look Includes Classic Pumps With a Subtle Modern Twist

Rachel Brosnahan is used to a ’50s-inspired wardrobe in her role as the titular character on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” But the 29-year-old put a more contemporary spin on classic style yesterday at the opening of an exhibit on the TV show at New York’s Paley Center.

Rachel Brosnahan in a red dress and white pumps with clear detailing. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Brosnahan hit the red carpet wearing a red dress with a pencil skirt and asymmetrical sleeves.

For footwear, the actress selected classic white pumps with a modern twist: PVC accents. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a pointed silhouette and see-through detailing cut in a semi-circle at the toe.

A close-up look at Rachel Brosnahan’s pumps. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Clear shoes have been popular for several seasons, with other proponents of the trend including Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo and Kim Kardashian.

On television, Brosnahan wears vintage ’50s heels instead of current trends. The Emmy winner told FN she has to go up a size and a half in the shoes, which are sized much smaller than today’s silhouettes.

Rachel Brosnahan at the Paley Center’s celebration of a new “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” exhibit. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

“I never wear heels in my real life and playing a woman who wears them all day long everyday was difficult,” she said. “Honestly, I was waiting for the Buzzfeed article of all these Gifs trying and failing to walk in heels. It never came.”

Vintage styles make up the vast majority of Brosnahan’s on-screen style, with around 90% of the silhouettes sourced from the ’50s.

Below, Manolo Blahnik talks working with Rihanna.

Want more?

How Rachel Brosnahan Is Honoring Her Late Aunt, Kate Spade, With the Brand’s Spring Bag Line

Rachel Brosnahan and More Celebs in the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

These Are the Most Stylish 2019 Emmy Awards Nominees