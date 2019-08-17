Rachel Brosnahan Spotted Filming ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ in 1950s Dress and Blue Pumps

Rachel Brosnahan was spotted in New York City yesterday in full costume filming for the new season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the hit comedy on Amazon Video that won her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. “Mrs. Maisel” costume designer Donna Zakowska styled Brosnahan in a 1950s bright green dress, matching fascinator hat, and teal coat. She paired the look with light blue pumps with a sensible heel.

Rachel Brosnahan on set filming. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The Emmy-award-winning actress was seen on set carrying boxes and walking the streets of New York. The show is set in the late 1950s, where Brosnahan’s character “Midge” lives a comfortable life in the Upper West Side, often sporting fit-and-flare dresses, elongated coats, and bright colors.

Rachel Brosnahan on set filming. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

“The transformation process isn’t complete without putting on these gorgeous costumes,” Brosnahan previously told FN. “Having my hair done, putting on that red lip — without any single one of those elements, I don’t feel like Midge when I look in the mirror.” The vintage heels Brosnahan has to wear are reportedly so small that she has to go up a size and a half in all the shoes, which proved to be a challenge in the beginning.

Rachel Brosnahan at the Paley Center’s celebration of a new “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” exhibit. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Want More?

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Rachel Brosnahan on What It’s Really Like to Walk in 1950s Shoes

Rachel Brosnahan and More Celebs in the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Rachel Brosnahan’s Red Carpet Look Includes Classic Pumps With a Subtle Modern Twist