Diddy’s Sons Help Debut Short Film Celebrating Louboutin’s First Collection of Luxury Runners

Diddy’s eldest son, Quincy Brown (whose biological father is musician Al B. Sure), hosted an exclusive New York Fashion Week party last night to debut a short film celebrating the launch of Christian Louboutin’s Run Loubi Run collection of luxury runners for men and women. Brown’s brothers, Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs, as well as models like Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow, were all on hand to view the short Brown starred in and directed.

Brown looked dapper in a navy satin coat over a red turtleneck paired with gray plaid pants and black Loubi runners featuring a chunky black and white midsole and a red bottom. Sanders wowed in a red-hot look that included a plunging sequined minidress, a matching coat and Louboutin’s Tres Frais satin sandals, which were inspired by a visit to a famous scarf-maker in Venice, Italy.

Jasmine Sanders and Quincy Brown. CREDIT: BFA

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow turned heads in a slinky silvery satin dress with an asymmetrical hem and Louboutin’s bold Metrolisse over-the-knee leather boots featuring handwritten logo embossing. The style retails at nearly $3,000.

Winnie Harlow wearing Louboutin’s Metrolisse over-the-knee leather boots featuring handwritten logo embossing. CREDIT: BFA

Justin, 25, donned a printed denim jacket with jeans and Louboutin high-top sneakers, while his 20-year-old brother, Christian, sported a simple white top with funky pants and Louboutin spring ’19 kicks.

(L-R): Justin Dior Combs, Quincy Brown and Christian Combs. CREDIT: BFA

