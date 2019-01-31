Queen Letizia Wears $20 Zara Jumpsuit That Broke the Internet

Queen Letizia may be royalty, but she still knows a good bargain when she sees one.

The Spanish queen stepped out for an appearance in Madrid today wearing a Zara jumpsuit that was slashed down to just $20. The outfit featured culottelike bottoms and frill detailing on the sleeves. It was initially priced at $70 before going on sale, and now it’s sold out online.

Queen Letizia attends an event in Madrid on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former journalist went with blue heels from one of her favorite brands, Magrit. She selected pointy-toed pumps with a stiletto heel. The shoes were shiny leather with suede detailing at the toe.

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s Magrit heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two finished off her polished look with star-shaped stud earrings and a black Lidia Faro clutch fittingly named the Letizia. She wore her shoulder-length brunette locks down and straight.

Queen Letizia in her Zara jumpsuit and Magrit heels on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today’s engagement, a scholarship and grants ceremony at the Iberdrola Foundation, marked the queen’s second appearance of the week — and she wore a jumpsuit for the earlier event, as well.

The 46-year-old was spotted in Madrid on Monday rocking a statement red jumpsuit by Hugo Boss. She teamed the bold piece with a funky leopard-print jacket with three-quarter sleeves. The chic royal went with shoes by Magrit, picking out a pair of classic black pumps with a pointed toe and shiny finish.

Queen Letizia wears a leopard-print coat and red jumpsuit to attend an event in Madrid on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

