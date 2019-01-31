Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Letizia Wears $20 Zara Jumpsuit That Broke the Internet

By Ella Chochrek
Queen Letizia attends Iberdrola Master Grants handover ceremony, Madrid, Spain – 31 Jan 2019
Queen Letizia may be royalty, but she still knows a good bargain when she sees one.

The Spanish queen stepped out for an appearance in Madrid today wearing a Zara jumpsuit that was slashed down to just $20. The outfit featured culottelike bottoms and frill detailing on the sleeves. It was initially priced at $70 before going on sale, and now it’s sold out online.

zara, blue jumpsuit, Queen LetiziaDelivery of the 'Grants for Master's and Research Aid' of the Fundacion Iberdrola, Madrid, Spain - 31 Jan 2019, magrit heels
Queen Letizia attends an event in Madrid on Jan. 31.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former journalist went with blue heels from one of her favorite brands, Magrit. She selected pointy-toed pumps with a stiletto heel. The shoes were shiny leather with suede detailing at the toe.

Queen Letizia, magrit heels, Delivery of the 'Grants for Master's and Research Aid' of the Fundacion Iberdrola, Madrid, Spain - 31 Jan 2019
A closer look at Queen Letizia’s Magrit heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two finished off her polished look with star-shaped stud earrings and a black Lidia Faro clutch fittingly named the Letizia. She wore her shoulder-length brunette locks down and straight.

zara, Queen Letizia, Delivery of the 'Grants for Master's and Research Aid' of the Fundacion Iberdrola, Madrid, Spain - 31 Jan 2019
Queen Letizia in her Zara jumpsuit and Magrit heels on Jan. 31.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today’s engagement, a scholarship and grants ceremony at the Iberdrola Foundation, marked the queen’s second appearance of the week — and she wore a jumpsuit for the earlier event, as well.

The 46-year-old was spotted in Madrid on Monday rocking a statement red jumpsuit by Hugo Boss. She teamed the bold piece with a funky leopard-print jacket with three-quarter sleeves. The chic royal went with shoes by Magrit, picking out a pair of classic black pumps with a pointed toe and shiny finish.

queen letizia
Queen Letizia wears a leopard-print coat and red jumpsuit to attend an event in Madrid on Jan. 29.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

