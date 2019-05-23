Queen Letizia of Spain Repeats This $70 Zara Jumpsuit — With the Same Heels

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Queen Letizia embodied the old adage in Madrid today, repeating a head-to-toe look she wore in January.

The 46-year-old appeared at a debate titled “Exceptional Women, The Value of Opportunity,” wearing a jumpsuit she’d already worn — and from fast-fashion retailer Zara, no less.

Queen Letizia in a Zara jumpsuit and Magrit heels in Madrid on March 23. CREDIT: Belen Diaz/Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While it’s now sold out, the affordable jumpsuit retailed for $70. It features culottelike bottoms, with ruffle detailing at the sleeves and a black ribbon at the waist.

For shoes, the former journalist chose one of her favorite labels: Magrit. The pointy-toed pumps came with a nearly 3.5-inch a stiletto heel. They boasted a shiny leather upper, with suede detailing in a ring at the toe.

Queen Letizia in Madrid wearing a Zara jumpsuit and Magrit pumps. CREDIT: Belen Diaz/Shutterstock

The Spanish royal accessorized with an oversized black quilted clutch and wore her brunette locks down.

Both the jumpsuit and the heels were plucked from Letizia’s closet — and she’d even paired the items together previously.

For a January appearance in Madrid, the mother of two wore the jumpsuit and pumps, selecting a similar black clutch to the one she picked today (it was designed by Lidia Faro).

Queen Letizia attends an event in Madrid on Jan. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

