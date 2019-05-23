Queen Letizia of Spain Repeats This $70 Zara Jumpsuit — With the Same Heels

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Queen Letizia embodied the old adage in Madrid today, repeating a head-to-toe look she wore in January.
The 46-year-old appeared at a debate titled “Exceptional Women, The Value of Opportunity,” wearing a jumpsuit she’d already worn — and from fast-fashion retailer Zara, no less.
While it’s now sold out, the affordable jumpsuit retailed for $70. It features culottelike bottoms, with ruffle detailing at the sleeves and a black ribbon at the waist.
For shoes, the former journalist chose one of her favorite labels: Magrit. The pointy-toed pumps came with a nearly 3.5-inch a stiletto heel. They boasted a shiny leather upper, with suede detailing in a ring at the toe.
The Spanish royal accessorized with an oversized black quilted clutch and wore her brunette locks down.
Both the jumpsuit and the heels were plucked from Letizia’s closet — and she’d even paired the items together previously.
For a January appearance in Madrid, the mother of two wore the jumpsuit and pumps, selecting a similar black clutch to the one she picked today (it was designed by Lidia Faro).
