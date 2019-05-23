Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Letizia of Spain Repeats This $70 Zara Jumpsuit — With the Same Heels

By Ella Chochrek
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Queen Letizia embodied the old adage in Madrid today, repeating a head-to-toe look she wore in January.

The 46-year-old appeared at a debate titled “Exceptional Women, The Value of Opportunity,” wearing a jumpsuit she’d already worn — and from fast-fashion retailer Zara, no less.

Queen Letizia, magrit heels, zara jumpsuit, celebrity style, madrid, spain,'Exceptional women: the value of an opportunity' event organized by the BBVA Microfinance Foundation, Madrid, Spain - 23 May 2019
Queen Letizia in a Zara jumpsuit and Magrit heels in Madrid on March 23.
CREDIT: Belen Diaz/Shutterstock
queen letizia of spain, magrit, celebrity shoe style
A closer look at Queen Letizia’s heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While it’s now sold out, the affordable jumpsuit retailed for $70. It features culottelike bottoms, with ruffle detailing at the sleeves and a black ribbon at the waist.

For shoes, the former journalist chose one of her favorite labels: Magrit. The pointy-toed pumps came with a nearly 3.5-inch a stiletto heel. They boasted a shiny leather upper, with suede detailing in a ring at the toe.

queen letizia of spain, magrit, celebrity shoe style
Queen Letizia in Madrid wearing a Zara jumpsuit and Magrit pumps.
CREDIT: Belen Diaz/Shutterstock

The Spanish royal accessorized with an oversized black quilted clutch and wore her brunette locks down.

Both the jumpsuit and the heels were plucked from Letizia’s closet — and she’d even paired the items together previously.

For a January appearance in Madrid, the mother of two wore the jumpsuit and pumps, selecting a similar black clutch to the one she picked today (it was designed by Lidia Faro).

Queen LetiziaDelivery of the 'Grants for Master's and Research Aid' of the Fundacion Iberdrola, Madrid, Spain - 31 Jan 2019
Queen Letizia attends an event in Madrid on Jan. 31.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

