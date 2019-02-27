Queen Letizia Steps Out in Stylish Snake-Print Dress and Crimson Heels

Queen Letizia of Spain showed off yet another chic look this morning in Madrid as she and husband King Felipe VI welcomed Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra and his wife, Maribel Diaz Cabello.

The 46-year-old royal wore a flowy gray and black snake-print collared midi dress, layered with a cream belted coat. She added a splash of color with a delicate pair of crimson suede ankle-strap pumps. The shoes featured a sleek pointy-toe silhouette and thin stiletto heel. As she posed for photos alongside her guests on the steps of the Royal Palace, Letizia removed her coat to better display her stylish dress.

Queen Letizia (pictured with husband King Felipe) adds a cream coat to her stylish look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Letizia wears a snake-print dress and red heels in Madrid. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s red heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

King Felipe and Queen Letizia pose with Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra and his wife, Maribel Diaz Cabello. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Throughout her nearly 5-year reign as queen, former journalist and TV reporter Letizia has become well known for her impeccable fashion choices, often favoring Spanish shoe brands such as Lodi and Magrit. She also surprises her fashion fans by mixing quite a few mainstream labels into her wardrobe, often eschewing pricey luxury pieces for more affordable looks.

Last month, she had the internet buzzing when she stepped out in a bold blue Zara jumpsuit, which she paired with her go-to Magrit pumps. The jumpsuit, which featured pleats, culotte-style bottoms and frill detailing on the sleeves, was at the time reduced to $20 from $70, and not surprisingly quickly sold out after bargain-hunters raced to copy the royal’s look.

Queen Letizia wears a colorful Zara jumpsuit and Magrit heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

