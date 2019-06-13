Queen Letizia Pulls Off This Incredibly Tricky Power Suit Trend

Queen Letizia at the Seminar for Journalists and Communicators on June 12, 2019.

Dressing in head-to-toe monochrome — let alone a bold hue like red — is an art form, and Queen Letizia has proven her sartorial prowess with a masterful attempt at the fully saturated look.

The Spanish monarch made a fiery statement at the Seminar for Journalists and Communicators event in the country’s Burgo de Osma municipality, decked out in an all-red ensemble down to her shoes.

Queen Letizia attends the Seminar for Journalists and Communicators event in Spain. CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

Queen Letizia transformed the trusty two-piece jumpsuit into an authoritative power suit, composed of a figure-flattering long-sleeve top in crimson tucked into a pair of ankle-cropped trousers from Boss by Hugo Boss. Belted at the waist and extending into wide legs, the pants gave off a flattering effect — made even more sophisticated with ruby-colored pumps.

The shoes — à la Dorothy Gale from “The Wizard of Oz” — were coated in a patent finish, featuring a sharp stiletto heel and almond-shaped toe. Designed by Made in Spain-brand Lodi, the pair is unique for its wave detail on the lateral side for a subtle and feminine touch.

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Queen Letizia has been spotted in either pantsuit or heel. In January at a board meeting with nonprofit organization Fundéu BBVA, the 46-year-old royal offset the two-piece Boss outfit with a cheetah-print coat and black pumps.

Her shoes, on the other hand, have made past appearances including a 2017 meeting at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, where she paired the Lodi heels with another head-turning all-red look.

Queen Letizia shakes hands with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. CREDIT: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Shutterstock

