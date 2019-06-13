Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Letizia Pulls Off This Incredibly Tricky Power Suit Trend

By Samantha McDonald
Queen Letizia, boss suit, Seminar for Journalists and Communicators event, Burgo de Osma, Soria, Spain - 12 Jun 2019
Queen Letizia at the Seminar for Journalists and Communicators on June 12, 2019.
CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

Dressing in head-to-toe monochrome — let alone a bold hue like red — is an art form, and Queen Letizia has proven her sartorial prowess with a masterful attempt at the fully saturated look.

The Spanish monarch made a fiery statement at the Seminar for Journalists and Communicators event in the country’s Burgo de Osma municipality, decked out in an all-red ensemble down to her shoes.

Queen Letizia Seminar for Journalists and Communicators event, Burgo de Osma, Soria, Spain - 12 Jun 2019
Queen Letizia attends the Seminar for Journalists and Communicators event in Spain.
CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

Queen Letizia transformed the trusty two-piece jumpsuit into an authoritative power suit, composed of a figure-flattering long-sleeve top in crimson tucked into a pair of ankle-cropped trousers from Boss by Hugo Boss. Belted at the waist and extending into wide legs, the pants gave off a flattering effect — made even more sophisticated with ruby-colored pumps.

The shoes — à la Dorothy Gale from “The Wizard of Oz” — were coated in a patent finish, featuring a sharp stiletto heel and almond-shaped toe. Designed by Made in Spain-brand Lodi, the pair is unique for its wave detail on the lateral side for a subtle and feminine touch.

Queen Letizia, shoe detailSeminar for Journalists and Communicators event, Burgo de Osma, Soria, Spain - 12 Jun 2019
A closer look at Queen Letizia’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Queen Letizia has been spotted in either pantsuit or heel. In January at a board meeting with nonprofit organization Fundéu BBVA, the 46-year-old royal offset the two-piece Boss outfit with a cheetah-print coat and black pumps.

Her shoes, on the other hand, have made past appearances including a 2017 meeting at the World Health Organization Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, where she paired the Lodi heels with another head-turning all-red look.

Spain's Queen Letizia (L) shakes hands with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), during the queen's visit at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, 24 October 2017.Spain's Queen Letizia visits WHO in Geneva, Geneva Geneve Genf, Switzerland - 24 Oct 2017
Queen Letizia shakes hands with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
CREDIT: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Shutterstock

See FN’s tips on polishing your shoes with champagne.

