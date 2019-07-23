Queen Letizia Repeats Her Sheath Dress & Power Pumps From a 2018 White House Visit

It’s well known that Queen Letizia of Spain likes to repeat her winning wardrobe looks.

For an audience today at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace with synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell Ballestero, the 46-year-old wore the same head-to-toe peachy pink look she wore for a visit to the White House in 2018.

Queen Letizia in a Michael Kors dress and Magrit heels in Spain today. CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

Letizia’s look consisted of a Michael Kors sheath dress with button detailing and a thin metallic belt, which she paired with pumps from her go-to shoe label, Magrit. The Spanish brand’s pumps featured an exaggeratedly pointed silhouette, with a thin stiletto heel and a luxurious suede upper.

A detail shot of Queen Letizia’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carbonell Ballestero, for her part, wore a white eyelet dress with two-tone tan and black pumps at her audience with the handsome Spanish royal couple.

(L-R): King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Ona Carbonell Ballestero, in Madrid. CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

For her 2018 visit to the White House, Letizia wore the same Michael Kors dress and Magrit heels she chose today. The only difference was that she sported a sleek blowout on her trip to Washington, D.C., while today the former journalist went with a ponytail.

Melania Trump (L) wears Manolo Blahnik pumps and Queen Letizia of Spain wears Magrit pumps at the White House in June 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the White House, Letizia posed for photos with American first lady Melania Trump, who wore a brown, green and white Valentino resort ’18 dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Watch the video below to see Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood and more.

Want more?

Queen Letizia Embodies Modern Royal Style in Carolina Herrera Stilettos & Hugo Boss Midi Dress

Queen Letizia Pulls Off This Incredibly Tricky Power Suit Trend

Queen Letizia Wears a Meghan Markle-Inspired Denim Dress and Classic Navy Pumps in Mozambique