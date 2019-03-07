Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Letizia of Spain Does the Clear Shoe Trend in Sexy Manolo Slingback Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with King Felipe VI tonight to attend a special concert honoring victims of terrorism at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid. The 46-year-old Spanish royal chose a glamorous dark evening look for the occasion.

The mother of two showed off a dark sleeveless dress featuring a pleated midi skirt. For shoes, she reached for a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, manolo blahnik pvc slingbacks
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attend a concert in honor of terrorism victims at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid, Spain.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The chic style from the iconic shoe brand boasted a pointy-toe silhouette with clear PVC detailing.

Queen Letizia, Manolo Blahnik PVC slingback pumps
Queen Letizia wearing a dark dress with a pleated skirt and Manolo Blahnik PVC slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Letizia further accessorized her ensemble for the evening with some sparkly, dangling earrings for a bit of bling.

queen letizia, manolo blahnik pvc slingback pumps
A close-up look at Queen Letizia wearing dark suede Manolo Blahnik PVC toe detail pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For a look at more of Queen Letizia’s glamorous style, flip through the gallery.

Want more?

Move Over, Meghan Markle, There’s a New Royal Shoe Style Star We’re Obsessing Over

Queen Letizia Nails Chic Style in Red Jumpsuit and Gray Leopard Coat

Queen Letizia Steps Out in Stylish Snake-Print Dress and Crimson Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad