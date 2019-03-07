Queen Letizia of Spain Does the Clear Shoe Trend in Sexy Manolo Slingback Heels

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with King Felipe VI tonight to attend a special concert honoring victims of terrorism at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid. The 46-year-old Spanish royal chose a glamorous dark evening look for the occasion.

The mother of two showed off a dark sleeveless dress featuring a pleated midi skirt. For shoes, she reached for a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attend a concert in honor of terrorism victims at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The chic style from the iconic shoe brand boasted a pointy-toe silhouette with clear PVC detailing.

Queen Letizia wearing a dark dress with a pleated skirt and Manolo Blahnik PVC slingback pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Letizia further accessorized her ensemble for the evening with some sparkly, dangling earrings for a bit of bling.

A close-up look at Queen Letizia wearing dark suede Manolo Blahnik PVC toe detail pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

