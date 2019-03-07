Queen Letizia of Spain Does the Clear Shoe Trend in Sexy Manolo Slingback Heels

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with King Felipe VI tonight to attend a special concert honoring victims of terrorism at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid. The 46-year-old Spanish royal chose a glamorous dark evening look for the occasion.
The mother of two showed off a dark sleeveless dress featuring a pleated midi skirt. For shoes, she reached for a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps.
The chic style from the iconic shoe brand boasted a pointy-toe silhouette with clear PVC detailing.
Queen Letizia further accessorized her ensemble for the evening with some sparkly, dangling earrings for a bit of bling.
For a look at more of Queen Letizia’s glamorous style, flip through the gallery.
Want more?
Move Over, Meghan Markle, There’s a New Royal Shoe Style Star We’re Obsessing Over