Queen Letizia Goes for Another Affordable Outfit With $120 Espadrilles in Mallorca

Like to Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain has become known for repeating outfits and wearing affordable items from popular brands like Zara and Mango.
The 46-year-old royal put this on display yesterday when she was spotted spending time with her two daughters and mother-in-law on the island of Mallorca. She showed off a stylish olive green linen-blend jumpsuit courtesy of Mango, which retails for $100 and is still available for those that want to shop the look.
Queen Letizia paired the sleeveless jumpsuit with Uterqüe’s brown leather jute wedges featuring laces with geometric motifs. The style comes with a reasonable $120 price tag. A raffia shoulder bag with brown leather detailing complimented her outfit.
The former journalist’s daughters both wore classic white low-top kicks for the outing while Queen Sofia donned blue shoes. The foursome reportedly went to see the new, buzzed-about remake of “The Lion King.”
