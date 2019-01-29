Queen Letizia Nails Chic Style in Red Jumpsuit and Leopard Coat

Queen Letizia showed off her wild side this morning, stepping out in a chic leopard-print coat and bold red jumpsuit by Hugo Boss to attend an engagement in Madrid.

The 46-year-old Spanish royal — who is well known for her fashion flair, often mixing luxe designer looks with more affordable pieces — accessorized with a simple pair of black pointy-toe heels. The shoes, designed by Magrit, provided a perfect accent for her culotte-style pants. She carried an oversize leather envelope clutch.

Queen Letizia wears a leopard-print coat and red jumpsuit to attend an event in Madrid. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two, whose husband, King Felipe, ascended the throne in 2014, paid a visit to the Fundéu BBVA foundation to sit in on a meeting. Established in 2005, the organization is dedicated to promoting the proper use of the Spanish language in the media. Letizia posed for photos alongside several advisory board members, who include academics, journalists and linguists.

Last week, the queen consort sported yet another stylish look as she hosted several audiences (including the women’s handball team La Calzada) at her Zarzuela Palace home in Madrid. She wore figure-hugging black cigarette pants and a check-print blouse, perfectly accented with a pair of white and black colorblock heels, also by Magrit.

Queen Letizia wears Magrit heels to host guests at Zarzuela Palace. CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

Queen Letizia is a loyal fan of the Spanish shoe label, over the years wearing numerous styles, both bespoke and ready-to-wear. The brand, which offers everything from pumps and boots to sandals, has been keeping the country’s longstanding shoemaking tradition alive for nearly 90 years.

