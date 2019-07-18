Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Letizia Embodies Modern Royal Style in Carolina Herrera Stilettos & Hugo Boss Midi Dress

By Ella Chochrek
Queen LetiziaFundeu BBVA Advisory Board meeting, Madrid, Spain - 18 Jul 2019
Queen Letizia
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be the royals best known for their sartorial choices, but Queen Letizia of Spain has major style chops of her own.

The 46-year-old ex-journalist made a chic statement at the Fundeu BBVA Advisory Board meeting in Madrid today.

Queen Letizia of Spain, Carolina Herrera pumps, Hugo Boss black and white dress, furla clutch, arrives at the headquarters of the Spanish international news agency Efe in Madrid, Spain, 18 July 2019, to attend a meeting of the Foundation of Emerging Spanish (Fundeu BBVA) Advisory Council.Spanish Queen Letizia attends meeting of Fundeu BBVA, Madrid, Spain - 18 Jul 2019
Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a Hugo Boss dress with Carolina Herrera pumps.
Letizia turned heads in a black-and-white striped Hugo Boss midi dress with a high neckline and an A-line skirt. She teamed the frock with shoes by Venezuelan-American designer Carolina Herrera.

The classic black slingback pumps boasted an elevated vamp, a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.

Queen Letizia of Spain, Carolina Herrera pumps, Hugo Boss black and white dress, furla clutch, arrives at the headquarters of the Spanish international news agency Efe in Madrid, Spain, 18 July 2019, to attend a meeting of the Foundation of Emerging Spanish (Fundeu BBVA) Advisory Council.Spanish Queen Letizia attends meeting of Fundeu BBVA, Madrid, Spain - 18 Jul 2019
A closer look at Queen Letizia’s Carolina Herrera heels
The Complutense University of Madrid alumna accessorized with a white Furla clutch and wore her brunette locks down.

Queen LetiziaFundeu BBVA Advisory Board meeting, Madrid, Spain - 18 Jul 2019Wearing Hugo Boss, Shoes By Carolina Herrera, Bag By Furla
Queen Letizia en route to the Fundeu BBVA Advisory Board meeting in Madrid.
When it comes to her wardrobe, Letizia curates a mix of high-end and high-street pieces, often opting for pieces from Spanish brands like Zara and Magrit (her go-to for shoes and other leather goods). Like her British counterpart Kate Middleton, the Spanish royal has developed a reputation for re-wearing pieces, including her most affordable finds.

For an appearance on July 16, Letizia wore the same Carolina Herrera pumps she chose today. She paired the designer heels with a tweed Zara dress that’s on sale on the brand’s website for just $30 (it originally retailed for $90).

Queen LetiziaQueen Letizia meets with Social Communication Congress' organizers, Madrid, Spain - 16 Jul 2019Wearing Zara, High-Street Brand, Shoes By Carolina Herrera
Queen Letizia in a Zara tweed dress and Carolina Herrera heels on July 16.
