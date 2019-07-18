Queen Letizia Embodies Modern Royal Style in Carolina Herrera Stilettos & Hugo Boss Midi Dress

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be the royals best known for their sartorial choices, but Queen Letizia of Spain has major style chops of her own.

The 46-year-old ex-journalist made a chic statement at the Fundeu BBVA Advisory Board meeting in Madrid today.

Letizia turned heads in a black-and-white striped Hugo Boss midi dress with a high neckline and an A-line skirt. She teamed the frock with shoes by Venezuelan-American designer Carolina Herrera.

The classic black slingback pumps boasted an elevated vamp, a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s Carolina Herrera heels CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Complutense University of Madrid alumna accessorized with a white Furla clutch and wore her brunette locks down.

Queen Letizia en route to the Fundeu BBVA Advisory Board meeting in Madrid. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her wardrobe, Letizia curates a mix of high-end and high-street pieces, often opting for pieces from Spanish brands like Zara and Magrit (her go-to for shoes and other leather goods). Like her British counterpart Kate Middleton, the Spanish royal has developed a reputation for re-wearing pieces, including her most affordable finds.

For an appearance on July 16, Letizia wore the same Carolina Herrera pumps she chose today. She paired the designer heels with a tweed Zara dress that’s on sale on the brand’s website for just $30 (it originally retailed for $90).

Queen Letizia in a Zara tweed dress and Carolina Herrera heels on July 16. CREDIT: Belen Diaz/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to learn Carrie Dragshaw’s tips to walk in heels.

Want more?

Queen Letizia of Spain Repeats This $70 Zara Jumpsuit — With the Same Heels

Queen Letizia Pulls Off This Incredibly Tricky Power Suit Trend

Queen Letizia Wears a Meghan Markle-Inspired Denim Dress and Classic Navy Pumps in Mozambique