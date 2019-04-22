Queen Letizia Looks Chic for Easter Mass in Floral Dress & Matching Pumps

The Spanish royal family looked stylish as they headed to Easter Mass at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca Sunday.

Queen Letizia, known for her sophisticated wardrobe, stepped out in a chic floral dress from Massimo Dutti. The 46-year-old wore the navy dress cinched at the waist with a color-coordinated belt.

Queen Letizia with daughter Princess Leonor en route to Easter Mass. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the former journalist went with pumps from her go-to label: Magrit. She selected a sleek navy stiletto with a pointed silhouette and a suedelike upper.

Queen Letizia’s shoes for Easter Mass. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The queen was joined by husband King Felipe VI, mother-in-law former Queen Sofia and daughters Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor.

Infanta Sofia stands under an umbrella with Queen Letizia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leonor, the 13-year-old presumptive heir to the throne, wore a white coat-dress with navy ballet flats. The 11-year-old Sofia had on a purple and blue striped long-sleeved shirt with high-waisted trousers and a blazer; her shoes were dark ballet flats that matched her sister’s. Both girls wore their dirty blond hair straight and down.

Related Queen Letizia of Spain Does the Clear Shoe Trend in Sexy Manolo Slingback Heels Queen Letizia Steps Out in Stylish Snake-Print Dress and Crimson Heels Queen Letizia Wears $20 Zara Jumpsuit That Broke the Internet

(L-R): Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI, former Queen Sofia and Infanta Sofia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 51-year-old king looked put-together in a dark blue suit with shiny black shoes.

Meanwhile, the former queen sported a springlike pale yellow dress under a matching striped blazer. The ex-monarch, 80, completed her look with off-white slingback pumps.

Former Queen Sofia waving to onlookers as she heads to Easter Mass. CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Sofia’s footwear. CREDIT: Angel Naval/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Queen Letizia’s style.

Watch the video below to see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips on walking in heels.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Recycles Springlike Alexander McQueen Look With Gray Pumps for Easter Services

Queen Letizia of Spain Does the Clear Shoe Trend in Sexy Manolo Slingback Heels

Queen Letizia Steps Out in Stylish Snake-Print Dress and Crimson Heels