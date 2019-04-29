Queen Letizia Wears a Meghan Markle-Inspired Denim Dress and Classic Navy Pumps in Mozambique

Queen Letizia took some inspiration from another royal when she touched down in Mozambique on Sunday evening.

The Spanish monarch was photographed arriving at the Maputo International Airport for a two-day tour of the East African region wearing a belted denim CH by Carolina Herrera shirt dress. The frock looked very similar to a dark denim wrap dress that Meghan Markle wore to her first polo match last summer, which is from Carolina Hererra’s resort ’19 collection.

Queen Letizia wearing a belted denim CH by Carolina Herrera dress with navy slingback pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The 46-year-old mother of two went for a monochromatic look, reaching for a pair of pointy-toed slingback pumps with a navy suede finish and red soles. She also carried a matching navy leather clutch bag. The queen was spotted in the same style last fall.

Queen Letizia wearing navy suede slingback heels with a pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash

Markle, who is due to give birth any day now, styled her belted V-neck midi dress with her go-to favorite Aquazzura Deneuve bow pumps in a neutral hue. The 37-year-old former “Suits” actress further accessorized the look with Tom Ford cat eye sunglasses and a J.Crew straw clutch.

Meghan Markle wearing a denim Carolina Herrera resort ’19 dress with Aquazzura pumps last July. CREDIT: Shutterstock

