Queen Letizia Recycles Edgy Manolo Blahnik Slingbacks for a Night at the Ballet

Queen Letizia took her two daughters and mother-in-law Queen Sofia to the ballet for a showing of “Swan Lake” in Mallorca, Spain yesterday.

Queen Letizia looked dazzling in a navy and white striped dress that flared out to her knees in a pleated pattern. The abstract print complemented her minimal earrings and black satin clutch.

Queen Letizia attends “Swan Lake” show in Spain with daughter Princess Leonor. CREDIT: Angel Naval/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

Close-up of Queen Letizias shoes at “Swan Lake” show in Spain. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Spanish royal was wearing a pair of black pointed-toe slingbacks with cutout detailing and plastic coating from one of her favorite footwear designers (and fellow Spaniard), Manolo Blahnik. The modern stripe detailing on the dress and shoes made for a modern, yet elegant ensemble for the family outing.

Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal with a knack for recycling her looks. Queen Letizia is also a savvy repeater of clothes, having re-worn entire outfits from past events. This time around, the Manolo Blahnik “Gontriac” slingbacks she wore to the ballet are actually the same shoes she wore to just a few weeks ago to the Atlantida Film Fest in Palma, Mallorca. On that occasion, she opted for white trousers and a black strapless top.

Queen Letizia of Spain at the opening ceremony of the Atlantida Film Festival. CREDIT: Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

