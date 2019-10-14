Queen Elizabeth Shimmers From Her Diamond Crown Down to Her Toes During Parliament Speech

Queen Elizabeth II wore her favorite pair of shoes for ceremonial engagements today as she delivered a speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in London.

The 93-year-old shimmered from head to toe with a white dress embellished in sparkling beading in ornate patterns and the glimmer extended down to her feet, where she had on silver metallic T-strap pumps. The shoes have a semi-round toe on a block heel. Her jewelry also matched the outfit’s luster, including a necklace with giant baubles and a crown featuring diamonds and pearls.

Queen Elizabeth wears silver T-strap pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Queen Elizabeth’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Queen performed her duties in London, her grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, performed duties of their own.

The royal couple landed in Pakistan today at the start of their five-day tour of the country.

To no one’s surprise, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived looking impeccably chic in an ombré blue Catherine Walker dress and matching pants. Completing the look was a pair of Rupert Sanderson pumps in nude. The luxury label’s Mallory pumps incorporated a pointy profile on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for nearly $600 at the current exchange rate on Rupertsanderson.com.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at the State Opening of Parliament. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton arrives in Pakistan wearing Rupert Sanderson pumps on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

