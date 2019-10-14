Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Elizabeth Shimmers From Her Diamond Crown Down to Her Toes During Parliament Speech

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Politics Queen’s Speech, London, United Kingdom – 14 Oct 2019
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
View Gallery 33 Images

Queen Elizabeth II wore her favorite pair of shoes for ceremonial engagements today as she delivered a speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in London.

The 93-year-old shimmered from head to toe with a white dress embellished in sparkling beading in ornate patterns and the glimmer extended down to her feet, where she had on silver metallic T-strap pumps. The shoes have a semi-round toe on a block heel. Her jewelry also matched the outfit’s luster, including a necklace with giant baubles and a crown featuring diamonds and pearls.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince CharlesState Opening of Parliament, London, UK - 14 Oct 2019
Queen Elizabeth wears silver T-strap pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince CharlesState Opening of Parliament, London, UK - 14 Oct 2019
Detail of Queen Elizabeth’s pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Queen performed her duties in London, her grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, performed duties of their own.

The royal couple landed in Pakistan today at the start of their five-day tour of the country.

To no one’s surprise, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived looking impeccably chic in an ombré blue Catherine Walker dress and matching pants. Completing the look was a pair of Rupert Sanderson pumps in nude. The luxury label’s Mallory pumps incorporated a pointy profile on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for nearly $600 at the current exchange rate on Rupertsanderson.com.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, walks through the Royal Gallery before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament.State Opening of Parliament, London, UK - 14 Oct 2019
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at the State Opening of Parliament.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, Rupert Sanderson shoes, nude pumps, stilettos, blue dress, pants, Catherine walker, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan - 14 Oct 2019
Kate Middleton arrives in Pakistan wearing Rupert Sanderson pumps on Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

See more of Queen Elizabeth’s shoe style.

Want more?

Queen Elizabeth Shows Off Royal Blues & Heeled Loafers at Military Veterans Event

Roger Vivier Reimagines Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Shoes + Unveils Bejeweled Clogs

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Show Off Spring Style at Queen Elizabeth’s Garden Party

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad