Queen Elizabeth Does the Monochromatic Trend in a Pair of Her Favorite Loafers in London

Queen Elizabeth II joined many names who have dressed in monochromatic outfits recently. Monochrome dressing is one of this season’s biggest trends as it easily streamlines any ensemble; the styling trick has been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Gigi Hadid.

She arrived at the Royal Philatelic Society in London this morning wearing a blue-on-blue outfit consisting of a teal coat that reached over her knees, a matching dress underneath and a floral-embellished hat from Angela Kelly in the same shade. A layered pearl necklace, pearl earrings and a blue brooch finished things off.

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Philatelic Society in London. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Queen Elizabeth’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the queen wore a pair of her favorite shoes: a black heel with a horse-bit detail on a snakeskin-embossed upper from Anello & Davide.

The royal matriarch opened the Royal Philatelic Society’s newest headquarters in honor of the organization’s 150th anniversary.

It’s not the queen’s first time wearing a similar outfit combination. Last October and June, she wore two other blue-centric outfits with the brand’s heeled loafers.

Queen Elizabeth visits Haig Housing Trust in London, Oct. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II with John Warren and Lady Carolyn Warren at Royal Ascot, June 18. CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

