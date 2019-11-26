Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Elizabeth Does the Monochromatic Trend in a Pair of Her Favorite Loafers in London

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
queen-elizabeth-all-blue
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
View Gallery 33 Images

Queen Elizabeth II joined many names who have dressed in monochromatic outfits recently. Monochrome dressing is one of this season’s biggest trends as it easily streamlines any ensemble; the styling trick has been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Gigi Hadid.

She arrived at the Royal Philatelic Society in London this morning wearing a blue-on-blue outfit consisting of a teal coat that reached over her knees, a matching dress underneath and a floral-embellished hat from Angela Kelly in the same shade. A layered pearl necklace, pearl earrings and a blue brooch finished things off.

Royal Philatelic Society in London, queen elizabeth, queen of england, her royal majesty, all blue
Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Philatelic Society in London.
CREDIT: Splash News
Royal Philatelic Society in London, queen elizabeth, queen of england, her royal majesty, all blue, black shoes
A closer look at Queen Elizabeth’s heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the queen wore a pair of her favorite shoes: a black heel with a horse-bit detail on a snakeskin-embossed upper from Anello & Davide.

The royal matriarch opened the Royal Philatelic Society’s newest headquarters in honor of the organization’s 150th anniversary.

It’s not the queen’s first time wearing a similar outfit combination. Last October and June, she wore two other blue-centric outfits with the brand’s heeled loafers.

queen elizabeth, london, blue jacket, blue hat, haig housing trust
Queen Elizabeth visits Haig Housing Trust in London, Oct. 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II with John Warren and Lady Carolyn Warren.Royal Ascot, Day 1, UK - 18 Jun 2019
Queen Elizabeth II with John Warren and Lady Carolyn Warren at Royal Ascot, June 18.
CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Take a look back through the gallery to see how Queen Elizabeth’s chic shoe style started.

Want more?

Queen Elizabeth Shows Off Royal Blues & Heeled Loafers at Military Veterans Event

Roger Vivier Reimagines Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Shoes + Unveils Bejeweled Clogs

Pippa Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Wear Spring Florals for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Wedding

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad