Queen Elizabeth Shows Off Royal Blues & Heeled Loafers at Military Veterans Event

Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in London today for the opening of Haig Housing Trust’s new housing project for armed forces veterans. As this was her first royal outing since her summer hiatus, the Queen made a vibrant arrival in an all-blue ensemble.
The 93-year-old matriarch wore a dress layered with a double-breasted peacoat; she matched the look with a hat done in the same color.
On her feet, Her Royal Highness chose a style she frequents often — a black heel with a horse-bit detail — on a snakeskin embossed upper.
The Royal Family shared the moment on Instagram and added a throwback image, writing, “The Queen has been Patron of @haighousing since 1952, and 70 years ago, in 1949, opened a Haig Housing estate in Jersey.”
Today Her Majesty The Queen visited @haighousing in Morden to officially open their new development of 70 homes. Haig Housing is the country’s largest military housing charity, with over 1,500 properties across the UK, providing affordable and accessible accommodation to armed forces veterans -some who have been severely wounded – and their families. 🎥The Bowman family welcomed The Queen into their new home. Michael served in the Grenadier Guards for 14 years, and is one of the newest residents in the development. The Queen has been Patron of @haighousing since 1952, and 70 years ago, in 1949, opened a Haig Housing estate in Jersey. (📷 swipe ⬅️⬅️) The Queen also met @royalairforceuk veteran Ken Souter, who served with 73 squadron from 1940 and flew Hurricanes in North Africa. Her Majesty recently sent Ken a birthday card to celebrate his 100th birthday 🎂 After meeting more residents and schoolchildren from the London Borough of Merton, along the Queen Elizabeth Terrace – a block named in her honour, The Queen unveiled a plaque to declare the development officially open. 📷Press Association 🎥TheRoyalFamily
