Queen Elizabeth Shows Off Royal Blues & Heeled Loafers at Military Veterans Event

Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in London today for the opening of Haig Housing Trust’s new housing project for armed forces veterans. As this was her first royal outing since her summer hiatus, the Queen made a vibrant arrival in an all-blue ensemble.

The 93-year-old matriarch wore a dress layered with a double-breasted peacoat; she matched the look with a hat done in the same color.

Queen Elizabeth visits Haig Housing Trust in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Elizabeth’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Her Royal Highness chose a style she frequents often — a black heel with a horse-bit detail — on a snakeskin embossed upper.

The Royal Family shared the moment on Instagram and added a throwback image, writing, “The Queen has been Patron of @haighousing since 1952, and 70 years ago, in 1949, opened a Haig Housing estate in Jersey.”

