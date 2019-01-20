Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emma Stone Stuns in Sunny Yellow Gown at Producers Guild Awards

By Ella Chochrek
30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA – 19 Jan 2019
30th Annual Producers Guild Awards
30th Annual Producers Guild Awards
30th Annual Producers Guild Awards
30th Annual Producers Guild Awards
Emma Stone led the pack of celebrity attendees at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “La La Land” actress hit the red carpet in a pale yellow Louis Vuitton gown that featured long sleeves and a sensual thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected shiny gold sandals.

Emma Stone30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2019
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Constance Wu brought some sparkle to the red carpet with her look, choosing an Art Deco-inspired J. Mendel gown. The “Crazy Rich Asians” actress’ dress featured cut-out detailing at the sides and elaborate gold beading throughout.

Constance Wu30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2019
Constance Wu in a J. Mendel gown.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Like Wu, Alison Brie added some sparkle to her look — but Brie did so through her footwear rather than through her dress. She stepped out in a mostly black Brock Collection gown that featured floral detailing at the top for a pop of color. Her black ankle-sandals featured elaborate crystal embellishment — they were like jewelry for the feet and showed off a wintry brown pedicure.

Alison Brie30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2019
Alison Brie in a Brock Collection gown and embellished sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alison Brie, shoe detail30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2019
A closer look at Alison Brie’s shoes.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Amy Adams. The “Sharp Objects” star wore a black Dundas gown with an ’80s-inspired puff sleeve and an asymmetrical hemline, which she paired with soaring black Jimmy Choo sandals. Adams completed her chic look with Cartier jewelry and a green snake-print William & Son clutch.

Amy Adams30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2019
Amy Adams wearing a Dundas dress.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale opted for a black dress as well. She sported a black Yanina Couture gown with a full skirt and plunging neckline.

Kate Beckinsale30th Annual Producers Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2019
Kate Beckinsale in a Yanina Couture gown.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards.

