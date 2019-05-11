Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Rocks the PVC Shoe Trend With This $30 Skirt You Need for Summer

By Allie Fasanella
After hitting the 2019 Met Gala for the first time as a married woman with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was snapped heading to the Vineyard Vines for a Target launch party in NYC on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Indian actress wore a $30 blue and white striped midi skirt from the affordable label’s new collection paired with a white turtleneck bodysuit from Wolford, which comes with a price tag of $210. On top, the former Miss World pageant winner donned a soft-looking light gray coat.

Priyanka Chopra, Vineyard Vines for Target Striped Midi Skirt, Wolford Sleeveless Turtleneck Bodysuit, pvc pumps
Priyanka Chopra wearing a Wolford jersey turtleneck bodysuit with a Vineyard Vines for Target striped midi skirt.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Chopra reached for trendy white leather and PVC heels featuring a pointy cap toe design. The “Quantico” star was also caught rocking transparent sandals courtesy of Yeezy on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

Priyanka Chopra, pvc pumps, selfie
Priyanka Chopra stops to snap a selfie with a fan in New York City.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The entertainer further accessorized her chic look with a white leather bag and a matching belt.

priyanka chopra, pvc pumps
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing white leather and PVC heels featuring a pointy cap toe design.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

