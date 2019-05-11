Priyanka Chopra Rocks the PVC Shoe Trend With This $30 Skirt You Need for Summer

After hitting the 2019 Met Gala for the first time as a married woman with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra was snapped heading to the Vineyard Vines for a Target launch party in NYC on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Indian actress wore a $30 blue and white striped midi skirt from the affordable label’s new collection paired with a white turtleneck bodysuit from Wolford, which comes with a price tag of $210. On top, the former Miss World pageant winner donned a soft-looking light gray coat.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a Wolford jersey turtleneck bodysuit with a Vineyard Vines for Target striped midi skirt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Chopra reached for trendy white leather and PVC heels featuring a pointy cap toe design. The “Quantico” star was also caught rocking transparent sandals courtesy of Yeezy on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

Priyanka Chopra stops to snap a selfie with a fan in New York City. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The entertainer further accessorized her chic look with a white leather bag and a matching belt.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing white leather and PVC heels featuring a pointy cap toe design. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more of Priyanka Chopra’s street style.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Both Wear Heels With Glittery, Silver Finish at Met Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra Wears a Chanel Outfit Off the Runway With See-Through Boots

Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Beach Date Outfit Included Square-Toe Sandals With Nick Jonas in Le Tigre Slides