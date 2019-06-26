Priyanka Chopra Rocks Victoria Beckham Stripes & Clear Sandals With Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Paris for Sophie Turner and Nick’s brother Joe’ second wedding, which is rumored to be taking place in Avignon, France this weekend.

The lovebirds, who wed on Dec.1 last year, were snapped leaving their hotel Wednesday looking stylish as ever; Chopra sported a chic pale blue striped ensemble by Victoria Beckham Collection and clear high heel sandals boasting a silvery metallic sole. The 36-year-old Indian-born actress carried a Christian Dior logo print tote bag that retails for $2,700. She pulled things together with sunglasses, a delicate necklace and a gold watch.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walking hand-in-hand as they leave their hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, her 26-year-old husband dressed in a green bomber jacket with a navy top, ripped jeans and white canvas slip-on sneakers. The “Cool” crooner completed his look with a watch and shades.

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing clear sandals with a silvery metallic sole. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s couple style.

Want more?

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Parisian Street Style With the Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra Brightens Up the Streets of New York in Orange Dress & These Celeb-Favorite Sandals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Chic Couple on London Date Night