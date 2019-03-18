Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Elevates Her Monochromatic Sweats With Stilettos

By Allie Fasanella
Priyanka Chopra was either trying to go unnoticed or stand out when she hit the streets of Manhattan on Monday. Either way, she caught our attention. The former “Quantico” actress looked as though she was trying to go under the radar by wearing her hood up and a pair of hot pink-tinted sunglasses. But then again, she turned heads in a chic monochromatic look that involved shades of ivory, beige and cream.

She was seen sporting a cream-hued hooded sweatshirt with matching wide-leg pants (that were cinched at the ankles) underneath a long white wool coat. She completed her cozy ensemble with a beige leather tote bag and matching boots featuring a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

priyanka chopra street style
Priyanka Chopra spotted out and about toting a beige handbag in Manhattan on Monday.
CREDIT: Splash

This outing comes on the heels of new husband Nick Jonas gifting her a nearly $200,000 Mercedes Maybach this week. “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing…Extra Chopra Jonas…haha…I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever…@nickjonas 😍❤️💋,” she captioned the post.

priyanka chopra
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s beige-toned stiletto boots featuring a pointed toe.
CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Priyanka Chopra’s street style looks.

