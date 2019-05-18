Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Wears the Most Insane Fendi Heels to Cannes Chopard Party With Nick Jonas

By Claudia Miller
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra wore a pair of heels you have to see to believe alongside Nick Jonas at the Chopard Party last night during the Cannes Film Festival.

For the event, Chopra wore a purple Fendi Couture dress with a sheer overlay while her husband had on a classic tuxedo and black tuxedo shoes.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Chopard Party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, May 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Chopard Party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, May 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas’ shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer view of Priyanka Chopra’s structured heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the real scene stealer was Chopra’s wild structured heels. The actress wore a set of white heels with black detailing, a square toe and a pyramid-like clear and black heel.

The shoes are from Fendi’s Haute Couture fall ’18 collection and come in different colorways.

Fendi Haute Couture fall 2018
Fendi Haute Couture fall ’18.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

She took to Instagram to show off her look for the evening, including a closer view of her dazzling Chopard earrings, captioning the post: “Purple haze.”

Purple haze 🦄

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. Chopra is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry as an actress, singer and producer while Jonas’ band, The Jonas Brothers, made their comeback this year and is at the top of the charts for their single “Sucker.”

