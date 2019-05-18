Priyanka Chopra Wears the Most Insane Fendi Heels to Cannes Chopard Party With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wore a pair of heels you have to see to believe alongside Nick Jonas at the Chopard Party last night during the Cannes Film Festival.
For the event, Chopra wore a purple Fendi Couture dress with a sheer overlay while her husband had on a classic tuxedo and black tuxedo shoes.
But the real scene stealer was Chopra’s wild structured heels. The actress wore a set of white heels with black detailing, a square toe and a pyramid-like clear and black heel.
The shoes are from Fendi’s Haute Couture fall ’18 collection and come in different colorways.
She took to Instagram to show off her look for the evening, including a closer view of her dazzling Chopard earrings, captioning the post: “Purple haze.”
Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. Chopra is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry as an actress, singer and producer while Jonas’ band, The Jonas Brothers, made their comeback this year and is at the top of the charts for their single “Sucker.”
