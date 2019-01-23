Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Have a Girl’s Night Out in Completely Opposite Looks

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were captured stepping out sans their significant others, Joe and Nick Jonas, for a bit to eat at West Hollywood, Calif., hot spot Craig’s restaurant last night.

The “Game of Thrones” starlet and her newlywed pal opted for very different looks, with Turner keeping things more casual while Chopra donned a slightly dressier ensemble.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra arriving for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash

The 22-year-old British actress, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, showed off a Tommy Hilfiger American flag polo shirt over sheer black tights. The Louis Vuitton ambassador also added a black leather chevron bag from the fashion house as well as monogrammed LV Archlight Spring ’18 sneakers.

Sophie Turner wearing an oversize American flag polo shirt with Louis Vuitton logo sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Chopra, who wed Nick Jonas in December, went for a chic all-black ensemble that included a bustier-style top and high-rise belted trousers with a trendy snakeskin coat. The 36-year-old “Quantico” alum pulled things together with a black shoulder bag and pointed black stiletto pumps, which she wore with black stockings.

Priyanka Chopra wearing an all-black look with a snakeskin-patterned coat. CREDIT: Shutterstock

