Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Hit Miami Shops in Very Different Outfits

By Mario Abad
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner hit the town in Miami today for a girls’ shopping trip. The sisters-in-law were spotted inside a Sephora in the city’s Design District before they grabbed drinks at Panther Coffee. They then swung by the Brickell City Center to check out some designer wares.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra use a rainy day to go shopping in Miami, while the Jonas brothers prepare for their upcoming tour. The pals spent Sunday afternoon browsing Sephora in the city's Design District before making a coffee stop at Panther Coffee in the hip artsy neighborhood of Wynwood. Sophie and Priyanka then moved onto Brickell City Center to peruse designer stores. Meanwhile, all three Jonas Bros spent the day at Miami American Airlines Arena to prepare for their tour kick off on Wednesday.
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra go shopping in Miami.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The ‘J Sisters’ wore very different outfits for their day out together. Chopra opted for a frilly off-the-shoulder top with a blue and white print and ruffled hem. She paired it with matching shorts, a wide-brimmed sun hat, and white strappy sandals with a low block heel. Turner went with army green biker shorts, an oversized button-down shirt, and white sneakers. Chopra and Turner’s husbands, Nick and Joe Jonas, are also in Miami in the city’s American Airline Arena in preparation for their upcoming tour.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra use a rainy day to go shopping in Miami, while the Jonas brothers prepare for their upcoming tour. The pals spent Sunday afternoon browsing Sephora in the city's Design District before making a coffee stop at Panther Coffee in the hip artsy neighborhood of Wynwood. Sophie and Priyanka then moved onto Brickell City Center to peruse designer stores. Meanwhile, all three Jonas Bros spent the day at Miami American Airlines Arena to prepare for their tour kick off on Wednesday.
Sophie Turner.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra use a rainy day to go shopping in Miami, while the Jonas brothers prepare for their upcoming tour. The pals spent Sunday afternoon browsing Sephora in the city's Design District before making a coffee stop at Panther Coffee in the hip artsy neighborhood of Wynwood. Sophie and Priyanka then moved onto Brickell City Center to peruse designer stores. Meanwhile, all three Jonas Bros spent the day at Miami American Airlines Arena to prepare for their tour kick off on Wednesday.
Priyanka Chopra.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

While the fashionable women are known for both their red carpet and street style looks, Chopra usually opts for dressier, ladylike style choices, while Turner likes to go the edgy, streetwear route. Earlier this year, Chopra and Turner were spotted going on a double date with their husbands. On that occasion, Chopra wore gold strappy sandals and a maroon dress, while Turner showed up in an oversized shirt and chunky white sneakers.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a double date to go watch 'Beetlejuice' then go to Polo Bar for drinks in New York
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on a double date.
CREDIT: Splash News
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie on a double date.
CREDIT: Splash News

