Priyanka Chopra’s Snakeskin Pants & Sock Boots Are Too Fierce for Words

Priyanka Chopra is constantly making statements with her street style. Yesterday, she elevated her sweats with a trench coat and stiletto sock boots. And today, the newlywed was captured heading to “The View” in the same Tony Bianco shoe style paired with a trend we’re seeing everywhere right now.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress hit the streets of the Big Apple this morning modeling python-print pants with a white turtleneck top and a golden velvet jacket with short sleeves. Chopra’s neutral-toned pointy booties from the Australian footwear and accessories brand served as the perfect choice to go with her bold cream-colored snakeskin trousers.

Priyanka Chopra wearing snakeskin pants with Tony Bianco’s Leah sock boots. CREDIT: Splash

The former “Quantico” star completed her head-turning look with a pair of sleek black shades and a $2,190 Akris shoulder bag in beige python leather. Tony Bianco’s Leah biscuit boucle ankle boots, which also come in black, retail for just under $220.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing Tony Bianco’s Leah biscuit boucle sock boot featuring a pointed toe. CREDIT: Splash

Chopra’s new husband, Nick Jonas, recently told People magazine that he’d be open to doing a duet with the Indian actress. “I mean, she’s got an incredible voice and there’s a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing,” he said. “So, I don’t know. Right now we’re just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

