Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Extreme’ Color-Block Sneakers Take Her Understated Look to Chic Levels

Priyanka Chopra took a flight out of Miami with her husband, Nick Jonas, on Thursday. She donned an understated black and white ensemble complete with eye-catching, multi-colored sneakers for the occasion.

The 37-year-old actress dressed in a midriff-bearing black crop top paired with black bike shorts and a white button-down shirt. She wrapped a white long-sleeve tee around her waist and topped things off with a black hat.

Priyanka Chopra pictured with her dog Diana before catching a private flight out of Miami on Aug. 8. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, Mrs. Jonas opted for chunky red, black, white and sky-blue leather sneakers featuring a lace-up silhouette by Sergio Rossi. The Sergio Extreme model retails for $750 on Sergiorossi.com.

The former “Quantico” star, who was sporting a knee brace, pulled things together with black cat-eye sunglasses and a black leather crossbody bag with silver chain details.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a black crop top and bike shorts with a white button-down and chunky multi-colored sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing chunky red, black, sky-blue and white leather sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their sold-out “Happiness Begins” tour in Miami last night.

