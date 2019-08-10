Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra’s Clever Style Statement Had See-Through Materials & Ankle Bows at BeautyCon LA

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Priyanka Chopra arrives at Beautycon
May 2019
May 2019
February 2019
February 2019
View Gallery 21 Images

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at this year’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles and stole the show with her bold style and makeup choices.

The “Quantico” actress wore a white tailored suit over a sheer black blouse with a high-neck bow, contrasting against her bright pink and black eye makeup. The see-through treatments and bows were repeated around her feet, too.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at BeautyconPictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5108609 100819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Priyanka Chopra at 2019 BeautyCon Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash
Priyanka Chopra, feet, pvc square toe heels, arrives at BeautyconPictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5108609 100819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Detail of Priyanka Chopra’s PVC pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Chopra chose two popular trends: PVC and square toes. Her pumps featured a see-through PVC upper on a 3-inch heel with a large black bow around the ankle — all smart companions to the look around her neckline.

It’s not her first time approaching PVC shoes. She has stepped out in the style throughout spring and summer. In fact, last month the entertainer wore a similar shoe while out with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at BeautyconPictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5108609 100819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Priyanka Chopra at 2019 BeautyCon Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash
nick jonas, priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
CREDIT: Splash News
priyanka chopra clear sandals
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing clear sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Chopra also wore a set of Yeezy PVC sandals while at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas, celebrity style, best dressed celebrities, red carpet
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the BBMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
priyanka chopra, nick jonas, celebrity style, best dressed celebrities, red carpet
A closer view of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ shoes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress’ appearance at BeautyCon L.A. includes a meet and greet and fireside chat, where the former Miss World beauty queen will discuss global beauty standards.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Hit Miami Shops in Very Different Outfits

Priyanka Chopra Does Breezy Summer Style in Leg-Lengthening Sandals From This Buzzy Brand

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Extreme’ Color-Block Sneakers Take Her Understated Look to Chic Levels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad