Priyanka Chopra’s Clever Style Statement Had See-Through Materials & Ankle Bows at BeautyCon LA

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance at this year’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles and stole the show with her bold style and makeup choices.

The “Quantico” actress wore a white tailored suit over a sheer black blouse with a high-neck bow, contrasting against her bright pink and black eye makeup. The see-through treatments and bows were repeated around her feet, too.

Priyanka Chopra at 2019 BeautyCon Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Priyanka Chopra’s PVC pumps. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Chopra chose two popular trends: PVC and square toes. Her pumps featured a see-through PVC upper on a 3-inch heel with a large black bow around the ankle — all smart companions to the look around her neckline.

It’s not her first time approaching PVC shoes. She has stepped out in the style throughout spring and summer. In fact, last month the entertainer wore a similar shoe while out with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra at 2019 BeautyCon Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing clear sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Chopra also wore a set of Yeezy PVC sandals while at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ shoes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress’ appearance at BeautyCon L.A. includes a meet and greet and fireside chat, where the former Miss World beauty queen will discuss global beauty standards.

