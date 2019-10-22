Priyanka Chopra Teams Little Red Dress With This Major Fall Boot Trend in LA

Priyanka Chopra is one of Hollywood’s biggest style stars — and she proved why with her latest look.

The “Sky Is Pink” actress put together a chic ensemble as she and husband Nick Jonas were out and about in Los Angeles last night.

Chopra wore a little red wrap dress with long sleeves and a ruffled skirt. For footwear, the 2000 Miss World went for one of fall’s hottest boot trends: knee-highs. While booties and thigh-highs have reigned supreme in recent seasons, fall ’19 sees a return of the knee-high boot. Chopra’s boots, in tan suede, featured a low heel and a pointed toe.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. CREDIT: Mega

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ shoes. CREDIT: Mega

The A-lister completed her outfit with a tan mini bag and delicate gold jewelry. She wore her hair down and opted for bold red lips that matched her minidress.

Meanwhile, Jonas showed off his own style chops. The “Jealous” pop star wore a steel blue jacket and pants with a matching blue sweater underneath. His shoes were black leather platform loafers with a trendy, ’90s-inspired square toe.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. CREDIT: Mega The duo was spotted en route to Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., where they celebrated the Jonas Brothers’ L.A. concert. Brothers Nick and Kevin were also present, as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle.

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Priyanka Chopra’s street style.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Goes Monochrome in Pink Look With Soaring Stilettos

Priyanka Chopra’s ’90s-Inspired Look Includes Denim-on-Denim & Square-Toed Sandals

Priyanka Chopra Chose the Perfect Sandals to Style With a Lime Green Gingham Frock