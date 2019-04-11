Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn’t Mind the Publicity Around a Red Carpet Fall

Priyanka Chopra in New York on April 11, 2019 for the Women in the World Summit.

A day after Priyanka Chopra revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, will be on the benefit committee of this year’s Costume Institute Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the prestigious event otherwise known as the Oscars of Fashion), the Bollywood turned Hollywood actress said she tries to use highly publicized missteps on the red carpet for a good cause.

Priyanka Chopra in New York on April 11, 2019 for the Women in the World Summit CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/RE

“Unfortunately, people like to read about me falling on the red carpet a lot more than anything else that I do, so I take that power and actually bring the attention to something that the world actually needs to talk about,” the Unicef ambassador told Tina Brown at the Women in the World Summit in New York City today. “I do think that’s a social responsibility of public people, and a lot more people need to do it.”

For the speaking engagement, which brought together trailblazing female journalists, social activists, entertainers, including Brie Larson and Oprah Winfrey, Chopra chose a PVC pump with stiletto heel and fitted, off-the-shoulder peplum jacket and side-slit skirt.

The 36-year-old newly wed spoke to Brown about her charitable efforts with husband Nick and individually. She also said beauty pageants in India aren’t what they are in the United States and that participating in the Miss India contest forever changed her life. “I had never modeled in my life; I was extremely awkward, but I liked winning,” she said. “I feel like for me it was one of the greatest experiences of my life because it prepared me to sit in front of people like this and not be afraid.”

