Priyanka Chopra Goes Monochrome in Pink Look With Soaring Stilettos

Priyanka Chopra’s latest Bollywood film is called “The Sky Is Pink” — and she’s wearing the rosy shade to promote the movie.

The 37-year-old actress stepped out in New York yesterday clad in a monochrome pink ensemble — from her shirt to her shoes.

Priyanka Chopra out and about in New York wearing Rebecca Vallance with pointy-toed pumps on Oct. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chopra wore a Rebecca Vallance look: a fuchsia turtleneck ($210 on Farfetch.com) and a bubblegum-colored midi skirt ($307 on Mytheresa.com).

For shoes, the A-lister selected blush pumps with a stiletto heel, low-cut vamp and pointed silhouette.

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s pink pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Quantico” lead completed her look with a Rubeus Milano straw handbag with pink trim, available for pre-order on the brand’s site for 2,000 euros (around $2,200).

Chopra kept the pink theme going with her beauty look, opting for a fuchsia lipstick and pale pink manicure.

While Chopra has wardrobe help from stylist Mimi Cuttrell (who also works with Gigi and Bella Hadid), monochrome dressing is a wardrobe hack anyone can employ. Wearing all one color creates a streamlined, instantly put-together look — which is why it’s favored by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski.

When it comes to fashion, Chopra frequently wears emerging designers — and her footwear often serves as a statement piece. Rising shoe brands worn by the 2000 Miss World within recent months include By Far, Amina Muaddi and Kalda.

