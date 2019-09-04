Priyanka Chopra Mixes Patterns in the Pointiest Pumps at US Open

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in style to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. yesterday.

The 37-year-old sported a chic look by Paco Rabanne that consisted of a lace tank top, a floral skirt with a thigh-high slit ($910 at Shopbop.com) and a checked blazer ($715 on Farfetch.com).

Priyanka Chopra attends the 2019 U.S. Open on Sept. 3. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s Tony Bianco heels. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Quantico” star selected Tony Bianco pumps with a super-pointy toe. The shoes boast a flattering, low-cut vamp (designed to extend the length of the leg), a 3.7-inch stiletto heel and a leather upper. They’re available to shop on the brand’s website for $200 AUD (roughly $135 USD).

Tony Bianco pumps. CREDIT: Tony Bianco

Chopra completed her look with a pair of DMY by DMY cat-eye sunglasses and a chainmail shoulder bag from Paco Rabanne ($1,393 from Farfetch).

Priyanka Chopra in a Paco Rabanne look with Tony Bianco heels. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress is one of several celebrity fans of Tony Bianco, with others including Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande and Halle Berry. She teamed the brand’s sock-fit boots with python-print pants for an appearance on “The View” in March.

Priyanka Chopra in python-print pants and Tony Bianco boots in March. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to fashion, Chopra frequently wears emerging designers — and her footwear often serves as a statement piece. Rising shoe brands worn by the 2000 Miss World within the past month include By Far, Amina Muaddi and Kalda.

