Priyanka Chopra Mixes Patterns in the Pointiest Pumps at US Open

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in style to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. yesterday.
The 37-year-old sported a chic look by Paco Rabanne that consisted of a lace tank top, a floral skirt with a thigh-high slit ($910 at Shopbop.com) and a checked blazer ($715 on Farfetch.com).
For footwear, the “Quantico” star selected Tony Bianco pumps with a super-pointy toe. The shoes boast a flattering, low-cut vamp (designed to extend the length of the leg), a 3.7-inch stiletto heel and a leather upper. They’re available to shop on the brand’s website for $200 AUD (roughly $135 USD).
Chopra completed her look with a pair of DMY by DMY cat-eye sunglasses and a chainmail shoulder bag from Paco Rabanne ($1,393 from Farfetch).
The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress is one of several celebrity fans of Tony Bianco, with others including Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande and Halle Berry. She teamed the brand’s sock-fit boots with python-print pants for an appearance on “The View” in March.
When it comes to fashion, Chopra frequently wears emerging designers — and her footwear often serves as a statement piece. Rising shoe brands worn by the 2000 Miss World within the past month include By Far, Amina Muaddi and Kalda.
